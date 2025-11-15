Super-stupid supercar drivers irk Cape Town

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In May the driver of a yellow Porsche crashed into a minibus taxi shortly before 8am. He was more than double the legal alcohol limit.

The City of Cape Town says some supercar drivers are among its “most problematic categories of road users”.

“In recent months there have been numerous incidents where the drivers of more high-end luxury vehicles have been involved in accidents/incidents on Cape Town’s roads,” said MMC for safety & security JP Smith.

“This is not classic street racing, and in a number of incidents the people involved were foreigners. It points to the need for reform when it comes to foreign licences to ensure that persons can drive safely and with due regard for our laws and public safety.”

Smith was speaking to the Sunday Times following an incident last weekend in which a drunk Porsche driver in Cape Town struck a traffic police vehicle. Then, after a high-speed chase down the N1, the driver called a friend to the scene — who arrived in his own Porsche and was also arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The incident last weekend went viral and brought into sharp focus the dangers posed by some supercar drivers — many of whom are involved in illegal racing — on the streets of Cape Town.

Unfortunately we can’t manage what other individuals do with their performance cars on the roads, [whether they be] modified, sports or supercars — Jonathan Thomas, Cape Town Supercar Club

The city said in a report that the Porsche pair were among 291 arrests made by its enforcement services in the past week.

“At 6.42am on Saturday, November 8, a traffic officer on patrol along FW De Klerk Boulevard spotted a Porsche Taycan driving up behind him at high speed,” the report said. “The officer tried to switch lanes, but the driver clipped his vehicle and sped off. After a high-speed chase, the officer managed to force the driver to a stop in the vicinity of Century City. The 25-year-old driver’s breathalyser test showed that he was nearly three times over the legal limit.

“He was arrested for driving under the influence, reckless and negligent driving, fleeing an accident scene, failing to comply with a lawful instruction and damage to council property. The Porsche was impounded in terms of the city’s traffic bylaws.

“In a plot twist, a friend, also 25, who the fleeing suspect called after the accident, arrived on the scene, only to be arrested for drunk driving too.”

Smith said the incident was a near carbon copy of an incident in May, when the driver of a yellow Porsche caused a collision along the same stretch of road. The driver crashed into a minibus taxi shortly before 8am. He was more than double the legal alcohol limit.

In March Afro-pop singer Prince Ebenezer Obioma wrote off his R3m McLaren after a high-speed accident in which he and a passenger were injured.

The damaged McLaren supercar after the crash on High Level Road in Sea Point, Cape Town. (Peter Flentov via Facebook/Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum)

In January allegedly drunk Ferrari driver David Polet was arrested after crashing into pedestrians Ncumisa Mdlokolo and her sister Anelisa while they were taking an early morning walk on Buitengracht Street. Ncumisa, a dentist on holiday from Durban, was killed in the incident. Polet faces charges of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was granted bail of R10,000 by the Cape Town magistrate’s court.

But Jonathan Thomas, who runs the Cape Town Supercar Club, said most high-speed accidents and incidents did not involve supercars.

“There are very few incidents where those vehicles involved would even qualify as a supercar to meet the Cape Town Supercar Club’s criteria. None of these incidents involved anyone associated with the club,” he said. “Unfortunately we can’t manage what other individuals do with their performance cars on the roads, [whether they be] modified, sports or supercars. We can only have a positive impact on our members in our club itself.”

Thomas said the club provides track days on which they hire Killarney International Raceway and provide a safe environment for members to enjoy their vehicles in a legal manner.

“We also have professional high-speed driving instructors on the track days, guiding and teaching members how to handle their vehicles. Our focus is on building a trusted, like-minded community of enthusiasts who represent the supercar scene in a positive and mature way.”