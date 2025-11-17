French twist in Nathi Mthethwa death investigation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nathi Mthethwa, the late SA ambassador to France, had a state funeral in KwaMbonambi, KwaZulu-Natal after his apparent suicide.

French authorities have refused entry to a team of five top South African police detectives who were due to assist in investigating the death of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said they initially planned to send five senior detectives to France, but their travel was postponed as negotiations between the South African government and its French counterparts dragged on.

“After talks between the two governments’ officials, the SAPS leadership took an internal decision to review their plan to send five officers and sent only one officer, who returned within that week, and that officer has since tabled a report to his superiors. At this stage I cannot say what that report contains,” Mathe said.

French officials reportedly told Pretoria that their own investigators were “more than capable” of handling the matter, and denied visas and permits to the South African team.

Mthethwa was found dead outside the Hyatt Hotel in the French capital on September 30, just hours after sending messages to his wife indicating he intended to take his own life.

French media initially reported conflicting details, including claims that his cellphone had been discovered in a nearby park.

French police later contradicted those reports, saying the phone was recovered at the hotel and handed directly to his widow.

A French government official who asked not to be named said: “The South African authorities genuinely sought information surrounding the death. The French police responded by saying that they were 100% sure that the death was a result of a suicide, and there is no foul play whatsoever. The death inquest is still active and there is no further evidence to suggest the death was a result of foul play.

“They informed the South African authorities of such and even said the French investigators are more than capable of completing this investigation. One officer was allowed to go to France and he was taken to the scene and shown all the evidence, and after that he left the country and returned to South Africa.”

As the presidency, we don’t comment on such matters of law enforcement. The minister of police or SAPS announced an investigation, it then follows that you seek an update from the same office, not the presidency. — Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya

At Mthethwa’s funeral in KwaMbonambi in KwaZulu-Natal last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to his long service in government and diplomacy, describing him as a “dedicated servant of the people”.

He acknowledged the shock and uncertainty surrounding the ambassador’s death and assured mourners that South Africans “deserve to know the truth”.

Ramaphosa said the government and law enforcement authorities would continue to investigate the circumstances of his death, working with French counterparts to ensure clarity and transparency.

Asked to comment this week, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “As the presidency, we don’t comment on such matters of law enforcement. The minister of police or SAPS announced an investigation, it then follows that you seek an update from the same office, not the presidency.”

The refusal to allow South African detectives into France has raised questions about cooperation between the two countries.

While French authorities insist their investigators can handle the case, South African officials had hoped their own team could provide clarity and reassurance to the family and the public.

The Mthethwa family said they have been briefed on the ongoing inquest.

Family spokesperson Musawokuphila Mthethwa said the government officials have been helpful and forthright throughout.

“But what we have found deceitful is the ongoing rumours on social media and other platforms suggesting that our son faked his own death. This is too painful as we are still mourning. Those who say that Nathi is still alive must produce proof that he is still alive or shut up.

“We personally went to France to view his body, do all the rituals and fetched his body and spirit home. We buried here at home. Those who say it was not his body must tell us who did we bury,” Mthethwa said.

He said they are yet to receive official confirmation of his death investigation.