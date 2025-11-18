Arbitrator upholds teacher’s dismissal amid murder allegations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Xolani Gotyi, a teacher who was arrested for allegedly murdering a pupil in July last year and subsequently dismissed due to his inability to report for duty, has failed in his bid to have his dismissal overturned and to be reinstated.

The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) issued its award on November 12. Gotyi, 35, was arrested on July 25 last year after the burnt remains of a 19-year-old pupil, Kungawo Nyhweba, were found in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.

Gotyi, who started teaching at Alice Full Service School in 2022, has been remained in custody since his arrest in July last year. He was served with a termination letter by the Eastern Cape education department in February this year after an incapacity inquiry. He appealed the decision, and the outcome of the appeal was issued on May 30. His last salary was paid on May 20.

In his appeal to the ELRC, Gotyi argued that the sanction of dismissal was too harsh and that no alternatives were considered. He claimed he was denied representation, that a request for postponement was unfairly refused and that he was not given an opportunity to cross-examine witnesses during the internal hearing. He sought reinstatement.

A departmental witness, Sivuyile Peter, told the ELRC that once the department was informed of Gotyi’s arrest, head office instructed labour relations to investigate. After a preliminary investigation into Gotyi’s continued absence, Peter and a colleague visited him at Qonce Prison on September 9 2024.

During that visit, they explained the impending incapacity inquiry and served him with a notice for the hearing scheduled for October 10 2024. At Gotyi’s request, the inquiry was postponed to November 29.

The witness testified that alternatives to dismissal were considered but found to be impractical given the circumstances. For example, if the issue had been one of poor performance or ill health, performance management or medical support could have been viable alternatives.

Peter testified that as the third school term commenced on July 9 2025, there was no policy or legislation allowing for a substitute or temporary placement in such a situation.

Because Gotyi taught Grade 7, there was pressure from the school and community due to the prejudice pupils faced without their teacher.

Peter added that Gotyi had not requested a postponement for the November 29 inquiry date, though he had requested one for October 10 to consult with legal representatives.

In his testimony at Qonce Prison, Gotyi told the ELRC he felt his dismissal was too harsh, unfair and potentially prejudicial to his pending criminal case. He said that at the outset of the November 29 proceedings, he informed officials he was unwell with a “runny stomach” and asked for a postponement to the following week, which was refused. He believed that the process would allow him to use his accumulated leave and thereafter be placed on leave without pay.

In her award, arbitrator Catherine Willows found that the dismissal, based on incapacity due to impossibility of performance, was fair.

Williams said there was no basis for Gotyi’s claims that he was denied representation, a postponement and the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses.

She said the department had provided Gotyi with the necessary rights and complied with procedural requirements. She noted that Gotyi was informed of the incapacity inquiry, the rights available to him and his right to appeal, which he exercised.

Williams found an employer was not obliged to retain an employee who was permanently incapacitated if such employee’s working circumstances or duties could not be adapted.

Willows added that the department had no certainty as to when Gotyi would be able to resume his duties. Faced with this uncertainty, a claim of unfairness as to the dismissal was without merit, she said.

“A dismissal in these circumstances was fair, as it was based on a proper investigation into the extent of the incapacity, as well as a consideration of possible alternatives to dismissal.”