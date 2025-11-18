Fema’s acting head resigns amid US hurricane season turmoil

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

David Richardson, a former marine corps officer, is the second Fema head to leave or be fired since May. Picture: REUTERS/File photo

David Richardson, the acting head of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), is stepping down, according to the US department of homeland security (DHS), ending a troubled tenure only six months into the job and while the Atlantic hurricane season is underway.

Richardson, a former marine corps officer, is the second Fema head to leave or be fired since May. He departs amid criticism that he kept a low profile during the deadly Texas floods in July that killed 130 people and baffled staff in June when he said he was unaware the country had a hurricane season.

A DHS spokesperson gave no reasons why he was departing. The Washington Post was the first to report Richardson was leaving.

The DHS spokesperson said Fema chief of staff Karen Evans will replace Richardson, and Fema and DHS appreciate his service.

Richardson’s predecessor was fired in May after pushing back against President Donald Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle the agency. Trump has said he wants to greatly reduce the size of Fema, the federal agency responsible for preparing for and responding to natural disasters, saying state governments can handle many of its functions.

Fema plays a central role in the US response to major disasters, including hurricanes. The Atlantic hurricane season is due to end this month.

Richardson kept a low public profile compared to Fema leaders under previous presidents, appearing rarely in public. Homeland security secretary Kristi Noem has served as the face of the administration’s response to natural disasters during Trump’s second term.

Richardson’s abrupt departure is an ignominious end for an official who told staff when he arrived in May that he would “run right over” anyone who resists changes and all decisions must go through him.

“I, and I alone, speak for Fema,” he said at the time.

The agency has lost about 2,500 employees since January through buyouts, firings and other incentives for staff to quit, reducing its overall size to about 23,350, according to a September government accountability office report.

The cuts are part of Trump’s broader push to cut the cost and size of the federal civilian workforce.

Reuters