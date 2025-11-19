KZN’s north coast green corridor of mangrove forests and milkwoods sprout multimillion luxury homes and hotels

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From Durban North to Tinley Manor, the boom of multibillion-rand developments validates the KwaZulu-Natal north coast as one of South Africa’s most attractive investment nodes.

This is according to the local business community, which has lauded the sprouting up of premium developments like Zimbali Lakes, Beachwood Coastal Estate and a global resort brand, the R2bn Club Med, set to open in July next year.

“The ongoing developments on the north coast, including premium developments such as Zimbali Lakes, validates it as one of South Africa’s most attractive investment nodes,” said Cobus Oelofse, CEO of the Ilembe Chamber of Commerce.

IFA, the Kuwait-based developers of Zimbali Lakes, recently launched Avanti Residences and the Tatali Society Club (TSC), a new chapter of the luxury coastal estate offering the first-of-its-kind supercar vault for which residents will pay R7,000 monthly.

The developers are expecting to break ground for Avanti and the automotive facilities next year, with completion by the first quarter of 2028. The estate already incorporates Tatali — Arabic for “cascades” — an exclusive development offering a limited number of plots priced from R4.5m to R22m.

“Beyond the obvious capital inflow, the developments generate broad-based economic activity, supporting construction, landscaping, environmental management, security, retail and property services. The growth of a stable, higher-income residential base, strengthens municipal revenue, sustains local jobs and stimulates further reinvestment in infrastructure and services.

“The estates, and other industry that follows, accelerate our region’s shift from a seasonal economy to year-round economic activity,” said Oelofse.

He said on the tourism front, “the privilege of hosting a global resort brand like Club Med sends a powerful message: the KZN north coast is no longer a secondary tourism destination, it is an international one.

“Club Med’s model will bring predictable foreign visitor flows, increases average spend and extends length of stay, all while integrating local suppliers, operators and community enterprises into its value chain.

“The presence of a world-class resort elevates our entire tourism ecosystem, from our beaches, accommodation, hospitality and inland adventure routes, creating a compelling regional tourism proposition that will hopefully attract further investment,” he said.

The newly launched Beachwood Coastal Estate in Durban North has also stimulated excitement.

Pam Golding Properties said it achieved R634m in sales within two days of launching the estate, a R3.5bn beachfront development.

With all approvals secured for phase 1 and the development receiving support from the local authorities, civil construction commenced in February this year.

The developers are putting money into upgrades to surrounding infrastructure, including widening roads and developing the Durban North potable water reservoir. Public beach access will be retained with new ablution and new public parking facilities.

The 430,333m² estate has been conceived as a green, low-impact estate, with over 50% of the site dedicated to open space.

This includes rehabilitated dune forests, mangroves, wetlands and massive landscaped areas to be used for relaxation.

Demand has already been strong from Durban and Durban North families, as well as upcountry buyers seeking leisure or retirement homes or a Durban business base, given the estate’s proximity to the airport. — Gareth Bailey, estate agent

Environmental restoration initiatives encompass the rehabilitation of dune forests that protect the sand dunes, the planting of indigenous woody tree species to protect the milkwoods from the harsh sea environment, mangrove protection by filtering the stormwater discharged off the M4 freeway to eliminate tyre, oil and fuel deposits, and the preservation of habitats for 17 bird species.

Significant investment is also being made in a new stormwater management system to overcome the flooding of the southern precinct of the property especially during torrential rains.

The estate will include its own 1-million-litre filtered water reservoir. There will be three separate entrances for ease of ingress and egress.

eThekwini municipality projects that when completed, the estate will generate about R100m in rates annually. Currently it contributes R3.6m in municipal rates annually.

At the recent launch mayor Cyril Xaba described it as a transformative project set to redefine the skyline of Durban North and further position the city as a premier investment destination.

Xaba said the investment in the project demonstrates that Durban is open for business and continues to evolve as a major construction hub.

“The Beachwood Coastal Estate is the outcome of what can be achieved through government and private sector collaboration,” said Xaba.

The estate forms part of eThekwini municipality’s R217bn portfolio of catalytic projects being implemented over the next five years.

During construction, the project is projected to create 1,500 temporary jobs, while 2,500 permanent jobs will be sustained once the estate is fully operational.

Purchasers include primarily local buyers, as well as buyers and investors from upcountry, Dubai and Tokyo, with villas selling for up to R25m, apartments around R15m, and vacant plots reaching R20m for 1,700m².

Estate agent Gareth Bailey said interest in the estate has been running high.

“Demand has already been strong from Durban and Durban North families, as well as upcountry buyers seeking leisure or retirement homes or a Durban business base, given the estate’s proximity to the airport,” said Bailey.

Duncan Heafield, head of the Umhlanga Tourism Association and vice-chair of Umhlanga Ratepayers Association, said if executed responsibly, Beachwood Estate could enhance property values, create much-needed employment opportunities and position the Durban North–Umhlanga corridor as a sustainable, high-end lifestyle zone that anchors the city’s northern growth.

“Ultimately, the key will be ensuring that the development integrates with municipal planning frameworks and preserves the environmental integrity of the area.

“This belt has always been a green corridor synonymous with Durban, with our mangrove forests and milkwood trees on the one side and the iconic Virginia airport and Glenashley Beach on the other,” said Heafield.