Ukraine expected to give up land, some arms under US peace plan, sources say

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House in Washington DC, US, February 28 2025 (file photo).

The US has signalled to President Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine must accept a US-drafted framework to end the war with Russia that proposes Kyiv giving up territory and some weapons, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The sources, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter, said the proposals included cutting the size of Ukraine’s armed forces, among other things. Washington wants Kyiv to accept the main points.

Such a plan would represent a major setback for Kyiv as it faces further Russian territorial gains in eastern Ukraine and with Zelensky tackling a corruption scandal, which on Wednesday saw parliament dismiss the energy and justice ministers.

The White House declined to comment on the matter. The US state department had no immediate comment.

A senior Ukrainian official earlier told Reuters that Kyiv had received “signals” about a set of US proposals to end the war that Washington has discussed with Russia. Ukraine has had no role in preparing the proposals, the source said.

Zelensky, who was holding talks in Turkey on Wednesday with President Tayyip Erdogan, is due to meet US army officials in Kyiv on Thursday.

Signs of a renewed push by US President Donald Trump’s administration to end the war triggered the biggest jump in Ukraine’s government bond prices in months on Wednesday.

No face-to-face talks have taken place between Kyiv and Moscow since a meeting in Istanbul in July and Russian forces have pressed on with Moscow’s nearly four-year-old war in Ukraine, killing 25 people in strikes overnight.

No change in Russia’s position

A resident walks at a street near buildings damaged by Russian military strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the frontline town of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine May 21, 2025. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov/File Photo (Anatolii Stepanov)

Efforts to revive peace negotiations appear to be gaining momentum though Moscow has shown no sign of changing its terms for ending the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has long demanded Kyiv renounce plans to join the US-led Nato military alliance and withdraw its troops from four provinces Moscow claims as part of Russia. Moscow has given no indication that it has dropped any of those demands and Ukraine says it will not accept them.

Russian forces control about 19% of Ukrainian territory and are grinding forward while carrying out frequent attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure as winter approaches.

Zelensky said on Tuesday he was preparing to “reinvigorate negotiations” and discuss with Erdogan how to bring a “just peace” to Ukraine.

“Doing everything possible to bring the end of the war closer is Ukraine’s top priority,” he said.

Turkey, a Nato member that has remained close to both Kyiv and Moscow, hosted an initial round of peace talks in the early weeks of the war in 2022, the only such talks until this year when Trump launched a new bid to end the fighting.

The Kremlin said Russian representatives would not be involved in Wednesday’s talks in Ankara but that Putin was open to conversations with the US and Turkey about the results of the discussions.

Land in exchange for security guarantees

On Wednesday, citing a US official with direct knowledge of the matter, Axios reported that the new US plan envisaged Ukraine granting Moscow part of eastern Ukraine it does not currently control in return for a US security guarantee for Kyiv and Europe against future Russian aggression.

A European diplomat, commenting on the purported new US proposals, said they could be another attempt by the Trump administration “to push Kyiv into a corner”, but added there could be no solution that did not take into consideration Ukraine’s position or that of Washington’s European allies.

Another European diplomat said the suggestion that Ukraine cut its army seemed like a Russian demand rather than a serious proposal.

A US delegation led by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is in Kyiv on a “fact-finding mission”, the US embassy in Kyiv said. Army chief of staff Gen Randy George is also in the delegation and he and Driscoll will meet Zelensky on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said.

Reuters