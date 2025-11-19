Under-fire former ‘untouchable’ EMPD deputy chief accused of abuse of power

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kyle Condon, the CEO of a Germiston-based security company, claims the former deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police, Julius Mkhwanazi, abused his power when he had one of Condon’s employees arrested on a charge of intimidation in September.

Kyle Condon, CEO of Germiston-based D&K Management Solutions, says Julius Mkhwanazi abused his power when arresting one of the company's employees. PHOTO: Thapelo Morebudi. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Mkhwanazi this week bore the brunt of several allegations of corruption and mismanagement from colleagues testifying before the Madlanga Commission.

Madlanga commission

Last week, former Ekurhuleni employee relations head Xolani Nciza told the Madlanga Commission that the signed letters Mkhwanazi gave to employees of tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala on behalf of the city meant they could not be searched at roadblocks.

Another colleague accused him of having constructed “a working relationship outside the regulatory framework”.

Mkhwanazi has also been accused of:

a cover-up of the 2022 murder of a civilian who was tortured to death by metro cops; and

copper theft in Meyerton in the Midvaal local municipality in 2022.

According to testimony, Mkhwanazi also registered BMWs belonging to Matlala as EMPD vehicles so they could use blue lights.

This is where the Germiston-based security company D&K Management Consultants comes in.

“This was such nonsense and total abuse. It started out as a charge of impersonating a security officer, and when they realised that wouldn’t work, it became intimidation,” Condon told the Sunday Times.

The incident which led to the charge he is referring to took place in Alberton in the street where the embattled former EMPD deputy chief lives. According to Condon, it is related to testimony at the Madlanga Commission.

“I received a tip-off that Cat Matlala BMWs were still going to Mkhwanazi’s house so he could register them for blue lights. I tasked Robert de Roubaix, who works for me in a managerial capacity, to do surveillance in the street. Because I was worried about privacy, I told him to park a little bit up the road and take note of any BMWs coming or going.”

D&K Management Consultants' Robert de Roubaix is facing a charge of intimidation brought against him by the former head of EMPD, Julius Mkhwanazi. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

According to Condon, a very angry (then still) deputy chief of EMPD, Julius Mkhwanazi, rushed out of his house and confronted De Roubaix.

“He accused him of being an assassin and took pictures of Robert. These pictures were shared on the internet by an influencer the same day. The influencer also called Robert ‘an assassin that must be exposed’. This is unacceptable,” said Condon.

The matter soon escalated.

“Mkhwanazi went back to his house. A little while later an unmarked white vehicle stopped and his protection goons jumped out. Mkhwanazi also came back to the scene. He slapped Robert in the face twice. His goons shoved him around, and they kicked our marked vehicle.”

The officers initially claimed De Roubaix had impersonated a security officer.

“That is completely untrue. Every time they asked him something, he just said, ‘I don’t have to tell you anything. Show me a badge or a warrant. If you don’t do that, I have nothing to say.’”

Condon says the incident took place just before midday.

“They arrested Rob and took him to Alberton police station.”

De Roubaix, who can’t speak about the incident because it is still before the courts, says he is still traumatised.

“I am suffering from PTSD. Nothing like this has ever happened to me. I spent that entire night in the police cells sitting upright in fear for my life,” said De Roubaix.

“At the police station, it took the protection detail from 2pm until well after 6pm to write their statements. When my boss’s lawyer asked them at 6pm for the docket so he could try to belatedly arrange bail, they said a captain had taken it home. So I had to spend the night locked up.”

His nightmare started in the police van.

“The police had busted a Zama-Zama operation and put me in a van with eight illegal miners. The first thing these men did was steal my cigarettes. The police said there was no space in their cells, so they took us to Primrose,” said De Roubaix.

In Primrose he was taken to a cell filled with foreigners.

“My bosses brought me food, more cigarettes and a jacket. The other men in the cell immediately took the food and the cigarettes. They wanted to take the jacket too, but a man from the DRC prevented them.”

The City of Ekurhuleni referred the Sunday Times to the EMPD when asked for comment about the incident and the resulting police cases. EMPD then referred the Sunday Times back to the City of Ekurhuleni.

The SAPS provincial communications unit referred the Sunday Times to the national office, who bounced the request back to the provincial office.

On Saturday, Gauteng spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said he was still waiting for information from the station.

“I will make a follow-up with them again,” Masondo said.

Mkhwanazi did not respond to calls or requests for comment.