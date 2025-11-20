Tea and coffee with alleged rhino poachers paying off for KZN wildlife authority

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife data analyst Laura Fynn speaks on the wins of the anti-poaching strategy to staff

KwaZulu-Natal wildlife authorities’ move to keep suspected rhino poachers under round-the-clock watch as part of its anti-poaching measures has helped reduce killings of the endangered species in the province.

This was confirmed by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife management during an impromptu meeting with its rhino reserves staff on Wednesday.

Ezemvelo data analyst Laura Fynn said this tactic forms part of their effort to “systematically dismantle” organised poaching networks.

She said the organisation has shifted its focus from attempting to dismantle all poaching groups simultaneously to prioritising a targeted list of high-risk individuals and networks.

“Rather than attempting to take on every poaching group at once, we decided to focus on a priority list of five high-risk individuals. Our belief was that if we could stabilise these five, we could then expand our efforts further,” she said.

“I am proud to say that of the initial five targets, four are currently in custody, and one has been permanently removed from criminal activity.”

The organisation has also identified an additional five high-priority individuals in the province, bringing the total to 10. These individuals are also under 24-hour surveillance as part of efforts to systematically dismantle organised poaching networks.

“That is how we are trying to minimise these groups. It’s a bit of a challenge, but I believe we are going to win the war even if it’s not today, but we will eventually find all these poachers in this game reserve before they even get here.”

Explaining the strategy, informally called “tea and coffee”, Fynn said it involved the unit conducting unannounced visits to alleged poachers who have been granted bail.

This, she said, serves as a continuous reminder that their activities are closely monitored and that Ezemvelo maintains a zero-tolerance stance on wildlife crime.

“We just decide to visit our known poachers, especially those that are out on bail ― because we have a challenge with our NPA ― at odd hours and have tea and coffee with them,” she said.

“We remind them that we’re still here, that we still exist and we’re not gonna allow them to just have a mop with us [let them push us around]. That’s a form of strategy that we use to deter them from coming back to the park because once they’re out in bail, they’re kind of relaxed and they feel that they can just come back. So we don’t allow that.”

The move is part of the organisation’s five-element anti-poaching strategy that it has credited with playing a major role in reducing rhino poaching.

So far this year, only 86 rhinos have been poached, a big drop from 218 lost by November 2024.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife CEO Sihle Mkhize with some game rangers from their various reserves (EKZNW)

Ezemvelo CEO Sihle Mkhize congratulated rhino reserve staff for this reduction in poaching, praising their commitment, discipline and resilience.

He singled out field workers at the organisation’s rhino reserves, including those in Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park (HiP), and reaffirmed Ezemvelo’s pledge to support front line rangers, noting that they are often required to attend court proceedings after encounters with poachers.

“Ezemvelo will do everything in its power to ensure that every field ranger who must appear in court receives the support they need,” he said.

He also thanked rangers for voluntarily participating in the organisation’s polygraph testing process. Ezemvelo recently introduced polygraph tests across all its rhino reserves to strengthen internal security and safeguard the integrity of anti-poaching operations.

Providing further clarity on the process, Mkhize explained that the leadership team had made a deliberate decision to lead by example.

“When we initiated the polygraph-testing programme, we agreed that it would not be appropriate to begin with our employees before we, as leaders, had undergone the process ourselves. I therefore went first, followed by the other members of the leadership team, after which the employees participated.”

He said the organisation was encouraged by the results.

“I was particularly pleased that the majority of our employees were found to be trustworthy. For those whose results indicated certain irregularities, we have not made any conclusions at this stage. We will conduct further investigations to determine the factors that may have contributed to the inconsistencies observed during their assessments.”

A few individuals who displayed signs of deception were immediately redeployed away from rhino-sensitive zones and will be given a second opportunity to undergo the test.

Mkhize said he was grateful to HiP field staff for their unwavering bravery and dedication to protecting South Africa’s rhino population, efforts he said remained crucial to securing the future of the species.

Fynn added that intelligence capacity remains a challenge within the province, but vowed that Ezemvelo would continue working with provincial partners and counterparts in other provinces to share information, strengthen collaboration and ensure that poachers are intercepted before reaching the reserves.