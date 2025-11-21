Steve Biko Academic Hospital leads SA’s shift to AI and robotic surgery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dr Llewellyn Padayachy, a pioneering neurosurgeon whose team is harnessing technology to usher in a new era of personalised care.

In a brightly lit operating theatre at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, a three-year-old girl lies on the operating table surrounded by a team of specialists preparing for a delicate five-hour surgery.

She has been diagnosed with brainstem ependymoma, an aggressive tumour lodged dangerously close to the area that controls breathing and motor function.

She is one of the first young patients in South Africa to benefit from robotic-assisted surgery and AI-powered decision-making tools, technologies ushering in a new era of personalised neurosurgical care.

Leading this medical revolution is Dr Llewellyn Padayachy, a pioneering neurosurgeon whose team is harnessing technology to usher in a new era of personalised care.

Using robotic precision and AI-supported imaging, surgeons can now plan and execute procedures with far greater accuracy, improving patient outcomes and recovery times.

“It is quite an aggressive tumour, but our goal is to remove as much of it as we safely can without causing additional neurological damage,” Padayachy said. “A maximum safe resection is what every neurosurgeon aims for, removing as much tumour as possible while preserving function.”

Paediatric neurosurgery, he said, is a world of fragile patients, anxious parents and uncertain outcomes. “You’re often treating children before they even understand what’s happening to them. It requires not just skill, but deep empathy and trust,” he said.

The stakes for the young patient are immense.

“The tumour’s location near the brainstem poses serious risks to her breathing and motor function. But we’ve prepared for every possibility. She will need radiotherapy afterwards, but she’s a strong little girl.”

Personalised medicine through molecular profiling

Padayachy said there has been significant progress in molecular and genetic profiling of brain tumours, allowing doctors to individualise treatment in unprecedented ways.

“Once we know the molecular or genetic profile of a tumour, we can tailor the treatment to that specific patient. It means each patient can receive a ‘signature’ therapy, designed specifically for their tumour type,” he said.

Some tumours, he said, require a more aggressive approach, while others respond better to minimal intervention and AI technology helps make those distinctions more accurate.

The population is growing faster than our capacity ... We can’t wait for perfect conditions. We have to make the most of what we have to use less invasive techniques, shorten recovery times and reduce hospital stays. It’s about being smarter and more precise with fewer tools. — Dr Llewellyn Padayachy

“We use MRI and CT scans to create precise 3D models of the patient’s brain. These models mirror the real anatomy, allowing us to map and track our instruments in real time during surgery. It’s like having a live GPS inside the brain,” he said.

Before surgery, detailed MRI and CT scans of the patient’s brain are used to create a digital 3D model.

This allows surgeons to visualise the tumour’s exact location and its relationship to critical nerves and blood vessels.

Using robotic arms, neurosurgeons can perform delicate manoeuvres with extreme accuracy, reaching deep or difficult areas of the brain that are nearly impossible to access by hand.

During the operation, sensors track the surgeon’s tools against the 3D model, providing real-time feedback on their exact position inside the brain. This helps avoid healthy tissue and enhances surgical precision.

AI, a new ally in public healthcare

A 2025 study titled The Role of AI in Transforming Healthcare in South Africa highlights that the country’s health system continues to struggle with resource constraints, workforce shortages and rising disease burdens. AI, however, is emerging as a scalable solution improving diagnostics, enhancing surgical precision and streamlining hospital operations.

According to health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, South Africa has just 277 registered neurologists, with only 15 employed in the public sector. The shortage is even more acute in paediatric neurosurgery.

Despite his global recognition, Padayachy is frank about the challenges.

“The population is growing faster than our capacity. The waitlists are long, the cases are urgent, and resources are stretched thin,” he said.

“Improving our capacity both in terms of skilled personnel and time would make a world of difference. But we can’t wait for perfect conditions. We have to make the most of what we have to use less invasive techniques, shorten recovery times and reduce hospital stays. It’s about being smarter and more precise with fewer tools.”

A hub for innovation

Backed by the Gauteng department of health, Steve Biko Academic Hospital has become a national hub for medical innovation. In partnership with the University of Pretoria’s Faculty of Health Sciences, the hospital is spearheading the rollout of robotic and AI-assisted surgery across South Africa’s public healthcare sector.

According to the department, these partnerships are key to ensuring that cutting-edge medical technology benefits all South Africans, not just those in the private sector.

“They mark a significant step forward in transforming health care for all South Africans,” the department said.

The department added that academic centres like Steve Biko play a vital role in identifying and testing advanced medical techniques that can later be adapted for wider use. “This approach allows us to strengthen point-of-care diagnostic capacity, something that is especially critical in under-resourced areas.”

Noting that central hospitals treat patients with higher-acuity conditions, the department explained that referral systems within the hospital cluster ensure that those most in need of advanced technology are prioritised.

When asked about the impact of AI and robotics on surgical outcomes and patient recovery, the department said: “In our setting, the use of sophisticated intra-operative monitoring and imaging allows us to optimise outcomes through our maximal safe resection strategy. The inclusion of AI-assisted techniques in the near future will likely further strengthen this effort.”

Beyond neurosurgery, other specialities, including orthopaedics, are already seeing benefits from robotic systems, which enhance precision, reduce surgical time and improve patient recovery.

With these developments, Steve Biko Academic Hospital is not just performing operations; it is redefining what is possible in South Africa’s public healthcare system.