Agreement on climate finance boost secured at COP30

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and president of COP30 and ambassador Andre Correa do Lago shake hands as COP30 executive director Ana Toni, minister of environment and climate change Marina Silva, and Rosangela "Janja" da Silva react during COP30 in Belem, Brazil, on November 19 2025.

World governments agreed on Saturday to a compromise climate deal at the COP30 conference in Brazil that would boost finance for poor nations coping with global warming but omit any mention of the fossil fuels driving it.

In securing the accord, countries attempted to demonstrate global unity in addressing climate change impacts even after the world’s biggest historic emitter, the US, declined to send an official delegation.

“We should support it because at least it is going in the right direction,” the EU’s climate commissioner, Wopke Hoekstra, told reporters before the deal was gavelled through.

The Belem deal launches a voluntary initiative to speed up climate action to help nations meet their existing pledges to reduce emissions and calls for rich nations to at least triple the amount of money they provide to help developing countries adapt to a warming world by 2035.

Scientists have said existing national commitments to cut emissions have cut projected warming significantly but are not enough to keep world temperatures from breaching 1.5°C above industrial levels, a threshold that could unleash the worst impacts of climate change.

Developing countries have argued in the meantime that they urgently need funds to adapt to impacts that are already hitting, like rising sea levels and worsening heatwaves, droughts, floods and storms.

I fear the world still fell short on more rapid-release grants for developing countries responding to loss and damage. That goal is as urgent as it is hard — Avinash Persaud, special adviser to president of Inter-American Development Bank

Saturday’s agreement also launches a process for climate bodies to review how to align international trade with climate action, according to the deal text, amid concerns that rising trade barriers are limiting the adoption of clean technology.

Avinash Persaud, special adviser to the president of the Inter-American Development Bank, a multilateral lender focused on Latin America and the Caribbean, said the accord’s focus on finance was important as climate impacts mount. “But I fear the world still fell short on more rapid-release grants for developing countries responding to loss and damage. That goal is as urgent as it is hard,” he said.

The EU had been pressing for language in the official deal on the move away from fossil fuels but had come up against stiff resistance from the Arab Group of nations, including top oil exporter Saudi Arabia. That impasse was resolved after all-night negotiations Friday led to an agreement that the issue could be left out of the accord and included in a side text put forward by COP30 host Brazil.

Earlier insiders said the the EU would not oppose a proposed deal on the outcome of the COP30 talks. “It’s lacking in ambition, it’s lacking in balance, but we won’t oppose,” a EU negotiator said. “Because it will provide much-needed money for adaptation to the poorest and most vulnerable.”

Meanwhile, Türkiye will host the COP31 climate summit in 2026 with Australia leading the negotiation process, a document released at the summit showed on Friday, confirming an earlier announcement that a split hosting arrangement was expected. The statement was issued by Germany after a meeting of the Western European and Others Group, which was tasked with selecting the 2026 host.

The deal, which resolved a lengthy stand-off with both vying to host the UN climate talks, set out that Türkiye will serve as the venue while delegating negotiating responsibilities to Australia.

“If there is a difference of views between Türkiye and Australia, consultations will take place until the difference is resolved to mutual satisfaction,” the statement said.

A pre-COP summit will be held in a Pacific island country, and Australia will lead the year-long process that shapes the agenda and priorities ahead of COP31.

