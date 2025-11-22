Energy insecurity linked to gender-based violence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka at the Global Citizen Now summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen, and the CEO and co-founder of Global Citizen, Hugh Evans, at the Global Citizen Now summit in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

The link between energy insecurity and gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa was raised at the Global Citizen NOW summit in Sandton on Friday.

Ramaphosa told the gathering that Africa represented the ultimate energy paradox, with around 40% of the population having no access to electricity despite the continent having among the world’s most abundant renewable energy resources.

The need for a gender-based approach to the problem was stressed by Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former UN under-secretary-general and former deputy president of South Africa.

“Energy is a woman’s issue. We need energy to light up the places we live in ... Gender equality thrives when all other rights are protected,” she said.

It was worrying that in 2025, “we have such a predominance of male leadership. Their capacity to understand these issues is clearly limited. I think some of them understand them well, but the large majority don’t. Because there are so few women in positions of power there is no voice there that is really sending the message.”

Echoing her sentiments, Maropene Ramokgopa, minister in the Presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation, said more needed to be done to ensure that women’s issues, safety and empowerment were anchored in government planning.

We’ll take whatever we get to get us to the next stage, but we should not fool ourselves and think that we have completed the work. We still have to do the real weeding from the ground and get comprehensive change — Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former deputy president

The conference coincided with countrywide protests called by Women for Change, aimed at raising the issue during the G20 Summit weekend.

On Friday’s declaration by Ramaphosa of GBVF as a national disaster, Mlambo-Ngcuka said: “We’ll take whatever we get to get us to the next stage, but we should not fool ourselves and think that we have completed the work. We still have to do the real weeding from the ground and get comprehensive change.”

Michael Sheldrick, Global Citizen co-founder, said the socioeconomic challenges it sought to eradicate went hand in hand with women’s struggles across the world.

“I remember seven years ago spending a lot of time in Johannesburg as we put on the Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100. That included commitments, in part, to address skyrocketing HIV infection rates.

“One of the things I learnt was that the group most at risk of contracting HIV are young teenage girls and young women. Why is that? Because of violence against women, gender-based violence. It’s a crime. It’s horrific.

“We cannot talk about issues like mobilising pledges for the Global Fund without talking about gender-based violence. Over the last decade, as Global Citizen has campaigned for countries to step up support for institutions like the Global Fund, there’s also been an awareness that we cannot address these issues without shining a spotlight on these crimes,” Sheldrick said.

On the energy front, Ramaphosa said South Africa now benefited from more than 17GW of installed renewable energy.

“We aim to increase this to 45GW by 2035, making renewable energy a central element of our national energy mix. These initiatives will ensure that the next gigawatts of renewable energy are built through local skills, local manufacturing and local innovation,” he said.

Africa has “some of the world’s most abundant renewable energy resources: solar, wind and hydro. Yet some 40% of Africa’s population has no access to electricity. This energy poverty impacts nearly every facet of life, from clean cooking to access to medicines, to quality education, to economic activity.”

The real challenge now was disciplined implementation, anchored in African ownership and aimed at transforming economies and shaping a more secure, inclusive future.

Global Citizen’s year-long Scaling Up Renewables in Africa campaign, backed by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Ramaphosa and the IEA, secured major government and private sector pledges aimed at quadrupling Africa’s renewable energy capacity by 2030.