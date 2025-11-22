Influencer Nochill God hit with R200k tax bill

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s booming digital economy has officially come under the scrutiny of the taxman.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has stepped up its efforts to enforce compliance among the country’s fast-growing cohort of content creators, urging social media personalities to declare any income earned from brand collaborations, sponsored content, and affiliate marketing — whether the payment comes as cash, products, or services.

This renewed focus has prompted several high-profile tax disclosures, with several influencers facing hefty liabilities.

Ndivhuwo Muhanelwa — popularly known as Nochill God — is the latest influencer to join the growing list of those hit with hefty tax bills.

After filing a voluntary disclosure programme (VDP) request, he learned that he owes Sars R200,000. “Earlier this year, I reached out to my tax practitioner to review my situation. I wanted to understand how to properly declare my income from Meta, YouTube, and brand collaborations. That’s when we discovered I had unpaid provisional taxes and incomplete filings from previous years,” he told the Sunday Times.

“It was painful, but it was also necessary. This wasn’t evasion; it was ignorance. I didn’t know what I didn’t know, and I think that’s where most creators find themselves.”

Muhanelwa said it had happened because of his “limited understanding” of his tax responsibilities. “I thought because I was spending most of my earnings on production, equipment, and my team, Sars would automatically see that. I didn’t realise how important proper records and provisional payments were.”

Muhanelwa has been earning as a content creator since 2018, rising to prominence with videos in which he pretends to video-call celebrities — some months bringing in about R50,000, others closer to R15,000.

The social media star, who has amassed 510,700 followers on TikTok, 155,800 on X, and 288,000 on Instagram, has made more than R600,000 over the course of his career.

He has now appointed a tax practitioner to ensure that all his obligations towards Sars are met timeously to avoid future fines or penalties. “I still owe R207,000 but my practitioner is working on it.

“I have implemented a savings plan to make provision for any future tax obligations. R207 000 is not small money. Obviously, I don’t have it, but I will find a way. I was not filing from 2018 until now.

“Because you’re the one working with the brand, you think it’s your money, and you want to spend it. Creators must start thinking like CEOs, not just influencers. We’re part of a new economy that wasn’t built with us in mind. The real issue isn’t dishonesty — it’s disconnection. The longer you wait, the more costly it becomes. Don’t wait for Sars to come knocking.”

Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase also recently faced a tax bill that reportedly swelled to over R580,000 after penalties and interest were added.

Sars said in a statement in September that tax brackets were determined by income: “Third-party data plays a crucial role in determining where each taxpayer must be allocated in terms of income bracket; it remains the social influencers’ legal obligation to declare all income received.”

Tax specialist Natasha Thokozile Lorde, who is also a content creator, has been in the tax and compliance space for more than a decade. She has 20,000 followers on Instagram under the moniker “Tax with Tash” and helps individuals, freelancers, and businesses stay tax compliant.

“Influencers often step into business long before they realise they’re running one. The moment you are paid for content, gifted items for deliverables, or invoicing brands, Sars sees you as a business,” she told Sunday Times.

“The most common incidents I see include unreported income; no provisional tax filings; confusion around what counts as taxable; and late registrations that lead to penalties.”

Lorde said many creators underestimated how much they actually earned because it was fragmented across platforms, agencies, and collaborations. “By the time they come to me, they are usually anxious, unsure of where to start, and worried they have already ‘messed up’.”

She’s worked with thousands of clients across South Africa and abroad who’ve earned from various sources — such as brand deals, affiliate links, and paid collaborations. “Digital payments are more visible, third-party data sharing is stronger, and Sars is tightening the net around non-compliant income sources,” said Lorde.

“Going forward, creators need to recognise they are not just posting content — they are running microbusinesses."

Proper registration, provisional tax and accurate declarations were non-negotiable. “Once you are structured, it becomes effortless, and compliance becomes a rhythm, not a fear or a grudge exercise.”