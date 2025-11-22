Joburg rubbish crisis deepens amid delays in integration of waste pickers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Joburg’s landfills are running out of space — and the city is running out of time — with three of its six sites already shut after reaching maximum capacity.

Its official waste management entity, Pikitup, is also struggling to effectively implement and expand its Separation @ Source (S@S) recycling programme.

Yet despite these pressures, the company appears to be dragging its feet on formalising the work of thousands of informal waste reclaimers, who save valuable landfill space by collecting up to 90% of the city’s recyclables.

Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi says the city’s process to formalise and integrate the operations of informal waste reclaimers will take another three to five years, “subject to budget availability”.

This was the time needed to move through three project phases: registering reclaimers on a database; finalising contractual working agreements; and rolling out co-operative programmes.

The slow pace raises questions about the feasibility of Joburg’s 2024 municipal waste management strategy, which aims to increase waste diversion (recycling) operations from the current 18% of household waste to 55% within the next decade.

We need support and infrastructure — trucks, sorting facilities and storage spaces But Pikitup won’t come to the table — Nolu Tutani, African Reclaimers Organisation programme manager

The city says the co-operation of informal waste reclaimers and residents is key to achieving its ambitions.

Research by the CSIR estimated that in 2014 informal waste reclaimers saved municipalities up to R750m in landfill airspace value across the country. However, the African Reclaimers Organisation (ARO) says Joburg’s recognition of informal reclaimers goes no further than lip service.

“We need support and infrastructure — trucks, sorting facilities and storage spaces But Pikitup won’t come to the table,” ARO programme manager Nolu Tutani said.

In 2020 the national government released a waste picker integration guideline for South Africa. It also adopted a national waste management strategy. Both require municipalities to use waste pickers as part of their waste management strategies. Five years later, Pikitup has managed to register just 1,600 informal reclaimers on its database — out of what ARO estimates is about 20,000 operating in Joburg.

ARO accuses the city of stigmatising the industry and dragging its feet on plans to formalise and integrate them into its S@S programme. Launched in 2009, this requires residents to separate their waste at home using city-issued bags for paper, plastic and other recyclables. The city contracts private companies and co-operatives to collect the bags from about half-a-million households.

Previous attempts to integrate informal reclaimers into the S@S programme have collapsed, with claims it has prejudiced reclaimers by moving private companies and co-operatives into areas where they already work.

By Pikitup’s own admission, the efficiency and impact of the S@S programme have been limited. In its 2024/25 business plan, it blames low community buy-in and participation.

“Communities have a ‘not in my back yard’ attitude to [separation at source] and Pikitup needs to conduct a lot of education and awareness to overcome this pushback,” it said.

In 2019 ARO worked with the University of the Witwatersrand on the “recycling with reclaimers” pilot programme and research project.

Among its findings was that when reclaimers formed interpersonal relationships with residents — introduced themselves, educated them about recycling and personally handed over recycling bags — it boosted residents’ buy-in and the volume of recyclables collected.

Melanie Samson, a sociologist who worked on the project, blames Pikitup’s struggles with the S@S programme on its failure to integrate reclaimers, as well as a refusal to acknowledge their experience and expertise.

“In the absence of official separation and source programmes, reclaimers created a highly effective system to salvage recyclables from the waste stream and to revalue them. I call that system ‘separation outside source’ on kerbsides and at landfills,” she said.

“Pikitup and the city need to be partnering with reclaimers to decide how to effectively scale up existing formal and informal separation at source systems. When reclaimers do community education, there’s a far greater likelihood that people will agree to start separating their materials.”

Samson said the city has “a bias against the informal sector” and that her research showed its massive potential.

“We found that if all of the reclaimers in the city salvage the same quantity of recyclables as the small sample who participated in our pilot, it would take them 27.7 days to collect as many recyclables as all of Pikitup’s contractors collected in an entire year,” she said.

According to Mkhwanazi, efforts to integrate informal reclaimers “have been complicated by Pikitup’s lack of funds, the reclaimers’ unwillingness to form co-operatives, and the fact that the majority of them are undocumented foreign nationals”.

Tutani said that “African brothers and sisters” made up the majority of the workforce in the sector, “and we stand with and for them”.

He said none of ARO’s 5,000 Joburg-based members had been integrated into the S@S.

However, Mkhwanazi said Pikitup worked in partnership with reclaimers who were registered as co-operatives.

“Some of these co-operatives have been given permission to operate sorting facilities at the decommissioned Linbro landfill site. Some use integrated waste management facilities as sorting facilities and buy centres.”

This had been the case since the start of the S@S programme in 2009, he said.

* This story was produced by Our City News, a nonprofit newsroom that serves the people of Johannesburg