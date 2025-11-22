‘Living dead’ talk about lives shattered by Long Covid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“Most of us feel like zombies. I feel like I’m stuck in a dead body sometimes," says Long Covid survivor Mlindeni Gabela

In a black mask, Sam Pearce lies in front of a mock gravestone with the words “Silence = Living Death” to raise awareness about Long Covid. A masked Mlindeni Gabela is prostrate next to her in a Cape Town park. Three zombies rise alongside them from under white sheets to the music of Lady Gaga’s Dead Dance, with messages such as “25% trapped in bed like us” on boards on their bodies.

“Most of us feel like zombies. I feel like I’m stuck in a dead body sometimes. Our spirits survived but not our bodies,” says 42-year-old Gabela, who helped Pearce organise SICK Pride at the Arderne Gardens last Sunday.

About 5-million to 10-million South Africans battle with the symptoms of Long Covid (or post-Covid-19 condition), including extreme fatigue, brain fog and breathlessness, says MELCuSA (ME and Long Covid Unite SA), citing studies.

Pearce said: “People see us and we look fine so they have no idea of the cost we pay every time we dare to go out in public.”

Once a mixer carrying heavy loads across a bakery floor, Gabela is confined to home and depends on a donated oxygen machine about 80% of the time.

“My main goal now is to raise awareness about Long Covid and ME/CFS [myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome], which is lacking, especially in the black community,” he said.

People’s symptoms are very real and unfortunately a lot of people get labelled with having mostly psychological problems — Prof Jonny Peter, UCT head of allergy and immunologymunology Unit

“Black people are affected at a higher rate than white people, and women are affected four times as often as men,” Gabela said.

Many features of ME/CFS overlap with Long Covid and both energy-limiting conditions can be triggered by viral infections such as SARS-CoV-2. The hallmark symptom is post-exertional malaise (PEM), a sharp increase in debilitation 24 to 48 hours after any exertion.

MELCuSA advocate Bettie Hough was at the event in a wheelchair, while others sat or lay on picnic blankets in the wind. Professionals, mothers, and athletes at the event described how Long Covid had destroyed their careers, sports, parenting, relationships, and finances — leaving their lives in tatters.

“I used to be a procurement manager … and I’ve basically been stripped of everything, even my dignity,” one stylish woman said, fighting back tears while describing the loss of family members, her house and her car.

She highlighted the struggles people with Long Covid have to go through to get disability insurance and medical aid claims paid. “They expect me to have it all together to prove that I do not have it all together!”

South African Human Rights Commission head Tammy Carter listened intently to their testimonies and was asked by participants to get Long Covid and ME/CFS recognised by employers and medical insurers as the major disability it is.

The University of Cape Town‘s Prof Jonny Peter, head of the allergy and immunology unit, said a huge number of South Africans had been infected by SARS-CoV-2 and a significant number of them experienced symptoms for “a very long time” afterwards.

“A smaller group … has debilitating, lifelong chronic fatigue. We haven’t yet worked out how to treat this. People’s symptoms are very real and, unfortunately, many people get labelled with having mostly psychological problems.

“They do develop depression or other psychiatric conditions, often from their very real physical symptoms, particularly the fatigue and inability to function,” said Peter. They are also at increased risk of respiratory and other infections.

The lack of unifying hypotheses and biomarkers make it a difficult disease to diagnose and treat, said Peter, who offers symptom-specific intervention.

Wits University infectious diseases Prof Francois Venter said: “Long Covid has devastated many people and remains a [challenge].”

Pearce, who has ME/CFS and Long Covid, said the discovery of DNA markers associated with ME/CFS by the huge DecodeME study in the UK was a watershed moment.

“DecodeME proved once and for all this disease is not in our heads. They identified eight different genetic markers associated with neurological and immunological dysfunction and chronic pain.”

Dr Jaco Laubscher has treated 920 people for Long Covid at Stellenbosch Mediclinic. Every month more patients come to him for treatment — a blood-thinning protocol which has not yet been tested in a scientifically approved trial — some from as far afield as countries such as New Zealand, Canada, the US and Sweden.

Most of them recover from their “shattering symptoms”, while about 80 have a fairly poor response or relapse and 30 got no better, he said. “The quicker the treatment after infection, the better the chances of recovery.”

“We balance the risk of the treatment against the potential benefit and it is not for everyone,” Laubscher said.

Former patients interviewed were overjoyed to get their lives back.

CareWorks, a wellness and disease management provider to companies, said the “long hauliers” needed treatment tailored to their needs while screening for new medical conditions.

Its medical teams said a patient-centred, holistic approach using shared decision-making and multidisciplinary teams was essential for effective Long Covid care.

Gabela appealed to religious institutions and traditional healers to accept people with Long Covid and not put pressure on them to recover or heal.

Children are at risk and need protection from Long Covid, said Pearce, calling for air filters in every classroom and clinic. “Just like the Victorians transformed public health with the introduction of clean water, today we need to insist on the same standards of clean air,” she said.

“Long Covid is a juggernaut coming for our public health system and we are not prepared.”