State bus company loses R23m monthly to ticket fraud

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Passengers board an NTI bus in Mabopane, northwest of Pretoria. The company often has service blackouts due to regular protests. File photo.

A state-owned bus company that operates a critical commuter route between the North West and Gauteng is losing R23m a month in stolen ticket sales.

The North West Transport Investment (NTI) company, which receives about R50m a month in subsidies from Gauteng, is facing a crisis marked by corruption and fraud, costing taxpayers around R354m annually.

The troubled state-sponsored entity is under business rescue and has auctioned off its 410 buses. It has struggled to pay its employees on time and defaulted on making payments to its workers’ provident fund, leading to the fund’s liquidation.

The company often has service blackouts due to regular protests. So bad is the situation that Gauteng province has considered pulling its subsidy.

“The public purse needs to be safeguarded,” business rescue practitioner (BRP) Mahier Tayob told the Sunday Times. “Ticket sales are usurped, not disclosed and frankly speaking, a free-for-all all. It [the losses] can be easily calculated via operations, odometer readings and inspections. The exact defalcation is yet to be quantified.”

NTI’s other BRP, Thomas Samons, in an affidavit to forensic investigators Basileus Consilium Professional Services (BCPS), detailed a staggering R400m debt and R23m in illicit flows of cash in monthly ticket sales. Samons was appointed in 2022 and removed in 2024, but appealed in court, which has now led to NTI having two BRPs.

There is massive fraud running into millions a month in ticket sales — Thomas Samons, NTI business rescue practitioner

“There is massive fraud running into millions a month in ticket sales which I found when I was appointed. But there is a lot of political meddling which made my work difficult,” Samons told the Sunday Times.

An estimated R23m a month in cash revenue from bus ticket sales was being “scaled” or skimmed, leaving no trace, he said.

A whistleblower report, penned by a concerned NTI employee, also raised serious concerns about the company, alleging widespread corruption and collusion. The report raises questions about how NTI’s buses were sold off.

Samons admits orchestrating a deal that saw the leasing of buses from the Paruk family’s Tansnat entity — and 75 from Triponza Trading 548. This was after NTI had auctioned some of its fleet as part of its turnaround plan, which allegedly led to 80% of its buses being bought by the Paruk family. The family owns the Paruk Group, a major bus operator in South Africa with a fleet of around 2,000 buses.

But Transnat director Suliman Paruk told the Sunday Times it was untrue that they had bought 80% of NTI’s fleet, and that they had been fair in their pricing. “Their buses are sitting at the depots, all deteriorated vehicles in a horrible condition. That’s why the NTI initially put out the tender for us to actually do that work. We have done everything above board,” said Paruk.

NTI’s business plan in 2020 states: “NTI fleet consists of 621 buses of which 415 are not operative. The oldest bus in NTI’s fleet is 37 years old. A large proportion of the NTI’s fleet is 27 years old. A fleet replacement plan has not been introduced.”

A review of NTI by the department of transport and the Treasury highlighted a collapsing entity due to corruption, high leasing costs, lack of modernisation and fraud in ticket sales.

“The leased buses contributed negatively to the financial results of NTI as they had to cover double or three times the shifts to alleviate the massive shortage. It is a fact that the cost of these two lease contracts are not good for the entity in that the contract costs per bus is in each case way higher than the revenue generated per bus,” said the review report.

Samons said he had negotiated a reduced monthly rental from R68,000 to R61,000 per bus, yet the debt soared.

The ticket sale money just disappears along the way, and as a result workers don’t get paid. As we speak they are owed 11 months of their salaries, forcing them to go on strike — Jack Mazibuko, Satawu general secretary

NTI’s acting CEO, Dr Ntlhopeng Dikobe, said the entity was under two BRPs and together they were stabilising the entity.

“We managed to pay all workers four salaries from the subsidy money for the first time in two years between May and October 2025. We managed to have a successful strategic plan session. The strategic plan is submitted for the first four years. The investigation on auctions is not done yet,” said Dikobe.

Gauteng road and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said NTI “needs to come and present their case to us on why we should not terminate [the contract].”

“Gauteng is not happy because our people are not happy on the ground with the service, especially around Mabopane and Hammanskraal due to frequent service disruptions as a result of strikes and diesel shortages, which make buses not operate,” Diale-Tlabela said.

The issues had been escalated to the offices of Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, transport minister Barbara Creecy and labour unions.

“As NTI is not our entity, what Gauteng can do is implement what is in the contract with NTI, which includes imposing penalties for service not operated because the bigger impact is on commuters who rely on this subsidised service and cannot afford alternative transport,” she said.

South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu) general secretary Jack Mazibuko said the fight between the two business practitioners was negatively affecting the workers and services of NTI.

“The ticket sale money just disappears along the way, and as a result workers don’t get paid. As we speak they are owed 11 months of their salaries, forcing them to go on strike,” Mazibuko said.

NTI was a profitable entity but was poorly run. “Gauteng intervenes by trying to pull out of the contract, and that’s not the solution. Both BRPs have to be removed, the department must appoint credible people to run NTI,” Mazibuko said.

Clifford Matube, 53, from the Botlhaba Commuters Form, works as a security guard in Faerie Glen, east of Pretoria and commutes daily from Makapanstad in North West. He said the “situation has gone from bad to worse”.

“We buy tickets but the buses are not fully running, this impacts on us financially as now we have to use taxis,” Matube said.

NTI runs the North West Star bus company, which operates in Pretoria, Mabopane, Hammanskraal and Waltoo, east of Pretoria, among other areas.