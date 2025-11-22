Teen dies by suicide after exam cheating incident

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A memorial was held this week for Libone Yaka, 17, a matric pupil at Byletts Combined School near East London.

A matric pupil killed himself by hanging himself from a tree with his school tie after he was caught cheating in an exam.

Libone Yaka, 17, described by his principal as a “quiet, disciplined pupil who was always smiling”, died at Byletts Combined School in East London.

He was one of four pupils caught cheating, but the only one to own up to it. His body was discovered by his hostel mates.

The tragedy has highlighted the pressure on teens to perform well in their final exams, and the mental stress many pupils battle with.

“He was a nice guy, gentle, with a wonderful personality. I will miss his jokes,” said his devastated friend and classmate Nkanyezi Blom. ”He was a very good rugby player. We were in the same team, and he was my vice-captain. He was quiet but funny. When we were alone, he loved joking.”

The cheating incident happened during the physical science paper 2 exam on November 10. Libone and his matric peers were full-time boarders at the school.

He and four roommates allegedly planted a physical science study guide in a bathroom and took turns taking bathroom breaks to consult it, Eastern Cape education spokesperson Mali Mtima said.

School principal Monde Yeko, who was the chief invigilator, checked the bathroom and found the study guide. Mtima said their half-completed exam papers were confiscated and replaced with new ones, in line with national examination protocols.

“But unfortunately, one of the implicated learners committed suicide,” said Mtima.

Libone’s uncle Mkhululi Yaka said the teen was humble and reserved and would never raise his voice to anyone. He wanted to study civil engineering.

“Maybe due to his character, he took the blame on himself because he feared discipline and wanted to show respect. Instead of lying, he accepted that the pamphlet belonged to him. I believe he felt remorseful and worried about what people would say about him,” said Yaka.

Yeko told the Sunday Times: “He was very quiet, very neat, always wearing a smile, a disciplined learner. When I was speaking at his memorial service, one thing I mentioned [was] that some learners you know them because they constantly go to the principal’s office for one thing or the other. But since his arrival in grade 10, he has never had any disciplinary action against him.

“He was the only one who admitted they were doing something in the bathroom. The others denied it. He apologised and said he was sorry. I told him maybe it would blow over once scripts were marked.

“He did not leave a suicide note, so everyone is speculating. We don’t want to say the incident is the sole cause. It may have triggered something.”

Libone had been expected to obtain a Bachelor’s pass. He excelled in public speaking, played rugby, and was known for his fashionable kofifi vintage style.

“It was very difficult, the first day after the incident. I remember they were writing the geography paper; you could see they were not coping. You could sense it in the exam room.

“It was also difficult for me when I was distributing question papers and the answer books, and coming to this empty desk where he used to sit. It was not easy at all, after the incident.”

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt Col Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed police had found Libone’s body and opened an inquest. No foul play was suspected. Social workers were called to support traumatised pupils, she said.

“He hanged himself at the back of the school, outside the yard. Learners went to study at 7pm, came back at 9pm and he wasn’t in the dormitory. They searched and found him hanging on a tree at about 10.30pm,” said Mawisa.

Libone was buried yesterday in Kwelera. His death was one of several incidents listed in a department of basic education weekly progress report on the matric exams.

A number of incidents of concern over “learner welfare and the need for more intensive and holistic psycho-social support” was listed. There were robberies of pupils’ belongings at gunpoint; shootings; a high rate of illness; absenteeism; stress; arrests; protests; two pupils unable to write due to rape, and others due to a car accident on school premises.

Some of these pupils — under district officials’ supervision — were writing their exams behind bars, others from a hospital bed.

The department’s report highlights an accident in which a teacher’s vehicle collided with matriculants at the gate of Kwamakhutha Comprehensive High School in KwaZulu-Natal. The teacher was injured and a pupil had her leg amputated.

It also lists two cases of hot water being poured onto a pupil by another pupil.

The Sunday Times has established that Kganya Matabane suffered third-degree burns in October after a 20-year-old female pupil allegedly poured boiling water on him during a matric camp at Kgagatlou Secondary School in Seleteng village, Limpopo.

Limpopo education spokesperson Mike Maringa said the camp had been organised by parents and the school governing body of the Kgagatlou Secondary School in Seleteng village, Limpopo.

“The supervision and the security remain their responsibility. I will ... not delve into the merits of what transpired because the matter is before court,” Maringa said.

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the 20-year-old had been charged with attempted murder and was due to appear before the Lebowakgomo Magistrates Court on December 5.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said: “The suspect was turned away from the ladies’ camp and slept in the boys’ area with the victim.” On November 2, she opened a counter case of rape or sexual assault against Matabane. Both cases are under investigation.

Mashaba said police are also investigating a robbery following a break-in during a camp at Kgagatlou in Ga-Mphahlele, Limpopo, on November 5, in which three laptops and 84 tablets were stolen.

Other incidents listed in the DBE report include:

Matriculants at EDL Rampola Secondary School in Mahwelereng in Mokopane were held at gunpoint and robbed of tablets and phones during an exam-prep camp. Maringa said exams proceeded and a psychosocial team counselled them.

Matric pupils witnessed a shooting when the deputy principal of Dinoto Technical Secondary School in Daveyton was shot while entering the premises on November 7. He was hospitalised. Pupils received counselling and exams began later.

Computer applications technology exams were disrupted by power cuts and technical failures. Pupils whose work could not be retrieved will be allowed to rewrite.

In North West, an invigilator mistakenly opened the wrong physical science paper and handed it to four pupils. The papers were retrieved, sealed and returned to storage.

Educational psychologist Tanya van der Walt said many matriculants were anxious and stressed during exams.

“Some may feel that this is too much and want to give up. If they are feeling hopeless then they should reach out to someone to talk about it — an adult that they trust.”

Common signs are moodiness and irritability, Van der Walt said.

“Some withdraw from their families and isolate themselves. There are learners who will seem not to care by going drinking, using drugs, not being at home — but it is a way for them to deal with the stress, even though it is in an unhealthy way,” she said.