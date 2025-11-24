Bright young pupils to fly SA flag at robotics competition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mosa Motsoeneng and Molokeng Makgohlo came third at the Eskom International Science Fair competition which was held at Emperors Palace in September.

With just a tap on a cellphone, pupils at Sentinel Primary School in QwaQwa, Free State, can turn the water supply to their school garden on or off.

Now the ingenious system they helped create has earned six young innovators a place on the global stage.

The team will represent South Africa at the World Robotics Olympiad in Singapore from November 26-28, competing in the Future Innovators category.

Two team members, Mosa Motsoeneng and Molokeng Makgohlo, have already bagged accolades when they secured third place at the Eskom International Science Fair at Emperors Palace in September.

Twelve-year-old Motsoeneng from Chris Hani Park said she was honoured to carry the South African flag abroad.

“I am happy and proud that I am going to be representing our country at World Robotics Olympiads and hopefully, we will bring medals home. My parents are quite happy with our achievements and I hope to make them even prouder in Singapore,” said Motsoeneng.

Makgohlo, who dreams of becoming a robotics engineer, said she is excited for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I am looking forward to the competition and I hope that we will do well. It is a great opportunity for us and I am very happy that I am going to be a part of such a big competition,” said Makgohlo.

The Free State province has made education fashionable. Though we have been doing well in matric results over the past few years, we have also made education at primary school level a priority because it lays a solid foundation. — MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, Free State premier

Their Coding and Robotics teacher, Letlaka Mphuti said the girls’ success is the result of discipline, passion and teamwork.

“We won the national championships in Pretoria and qualified for the World Robotic Olympiads and we will be competing against learners from many other countries across the world. It is truly an honour to be teaching such a dedicated group of young girls,” she said.

Free State premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae also applauded the pupils, saying their achievements highlight the province’s commitment to academic excellence beyond matric.

“The Free State province has made education fashionable. Though we have been doing well in matric results over the past few years, we have also made education at primary school level a priority because it lays a solid foundation. As the Free State provincial government, we are immensely proud of these young girls and wish them the best,” said Letsoha-Mathae.

As they head to Singapore, the Sentinel Primary School team carries with them not only a smart garden irrigation system, but the hopes of a province determined to nurture the next generation of scientists and engineers.