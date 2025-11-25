Presidency silent on 17 men stranded in Ukraine combat zone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Presidency has refused to comment on the fate of 17 South African men allegedly recruited to fight in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On Monday afternoon, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told the Sunday Times: “I am not commenting on this until we get an update.”

Despite mounting pressure, the department of international relations & cooperation (Dirco) continues to refer queries back to the Presidency, as relatives of the men plead with South African embassy staff in Moscow and Kyiv for assistance.

Families say they are desperate for answers, with some of the men trapped in the Donbas region after allegedly being lured under false pretences.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed that a case that was opened by Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s sister, Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube, at the Sandton Police Station has been handed over to the Hawks.

Zuma-Mncube claims the men were lured to Russia under false pretences and handed to a Russian mercenary group to fight in the Ukrainian war without their knowledge or consent.

The affidavit names Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Siphokazi Xuma and Blessing Khoza as the three individuals implicated in the alleged recruitment scheme.

More pictures and videos are surfacing online, showing the 17 men dressed in camouflage gear and operating in combat zones near the Ukrainian frontline.

Families say these images confirm their worst fears — that their relatives were misled into active warfare rather than legitimate training. The visuals have intensified public outrage, with hashtags such as #NotOurWar and #BringThemHome dominating social media.

A trail of WhatsApp messages paints a troubling picture of how the men were recruited. Zuma-Sambudla allegedly assured recruits they were heading to Russia for “VIP protection training” and would return to lucrative jobs.

Khoza allegedly coordinated logistics, including travel and contracts written in Russian, which the men signed without understanding. Messages promised salaries and benefits, but once in Russia, the men were allegedly handed over to paramilitary forces.

We had lost faith that anyone would listen to us. Her bravery has given us hope that our sons will not be forgotten. — Relative of one of the men trapped in the Donbas region

The families of the 17 men have publicly thanked Zuma-Mncube for opening the case, saying her courage has given them strength and new hope after months of knocking on shut doors.

One relative, who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, said: “We had lost faith that anyone would listen to us. Her bravery has given us hope that our sons will not be forgotten.”

South Africans are prohibited from enlisting in foreign armed forces or providing military services in areas of armed conflict under the Prohibition of Mercenary Activities and Regulation of Certain Activities in Country of Armed Conflict Act 27 of 2006.

The act criminalises mercenary activity and foreign enlistment, with offenders facing up to 10 years in prison and substantial fines if convicted. The law also grants South African courts extra-territorial jurisdiction, meaning citizens can be prosecuted even for actions committed abroad.

The scandal has drawn sharp responses across the political spectrum.

The DA demanded that parliament summon Dirco and the Presidency to account. The EFF condemned the recruitment as “a betrayal of South Africa’s sovereignty”.

The IFP urged authorities to protect vulnerable young men from exploitation. The MK Party, led by Jacob Zuma, has remained largely silent, deepening speculation about internal divisions.

Legal expert Ulrich Roux in an interview with Newzroom Afrika, warned that the case underscores how social media propaganda and factional politics can be weaponised to recruit and radicalise vulnerable citizens.

Roux said the Hawks’ involvement signals the seriousness of the allegations and emphasised that Zuma-Sambudla, Xuma, and Khoza could face serious criminal charges that may lead to lengthy imprisonment, among other penalties.

“This is not just about individuals — it’s about how political factionalism and online propaganda can spill into criminal conduct,” Roux cautioned.

Relatives say they feel betrayed and devastated, accusing recruiters of exploiting desperation and poverty. Civil society groups are calling for tighter regulation and public awareness campaigns to prevent similar schemes.

As the Hawks begin their probe, the families of the 17 men wait anxiously for answers — and for justice.