US officials met Mexican counterparts to discuss water deliveries under treaty

A drone view of farmers protesting and blocking the crossing of cargo trucks on the Zaragoza-Ysleta border bridge on the Mexico-US border during a nationwide protest against violence, demanding better conditions for the agricultural sector and rejecting a proposed water law under debate in Congress in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on November 24 2025. (Jose Luis Gonzalez)

The state department said on Tuesday US officials met with Mexican counterparts to discuss steps Mexico would take to reduce shortfalls in water deliveries and “ensure compliance with the 1944 Water Treaty”.

A state department statement said Washington continued “to evaluate all available options to ensure Mexico complies with its water delivery obligations”.

“The officials examined available water resources and the US pressed for the maximum possible deliveries to Texas users,” the state department said.

Reuters

