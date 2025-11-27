Matlala refuses to answer MPs’ questions over police contract that might incriminate him

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 26, 2025 in Pretoria.

Attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala on Wednesday told parliament’s ad hoc committee that he would not answer questions that might incriminate him regarding the cancelled R360m police healthcare contract.

Matlala appeared for the first time before the ad hoc committee appointed by parliament to look into allegations of corrupt infiltration in the country’s criminal justice system.

But MPs reminded him that under the Powers, Privileges & Immunities of Parliament & Provincial Legislatures Act, evidence given before the committee cannot be used against him in criminal proceedings except for perjury.

ANC MP Khusela Diko-Sangoni said she was “disturbed” by his refusal to respond despite the immunities explained to him, while evidence leader Norman Arendse insisted that the committee was entitled to probe procurement irregularities and his role in the tender award.

Matlala confirmed that he had been the sole shareholder of Medicare24 Tshwane District, the entity awarded the contract, but had resigned as a director in December 2024 without notifying the police.

He acknowledged that the contract had been cancelled after audit findings of irregularities and that the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption was probing the matter.

He said he had been informed of the award by one Captain Cartwright, who called him directly, and admitted that Cartwright visited the clinic two or three times with members of the bid evaluation committee.

Matlala insisted that he only met Cartwright formally when signing the contract.

He likened his franchise arrangement with the Medicare holding company to a KFC franchise, stating that “the holdings company would render the services”, though he conceded that he had no track record in healthcare provision before the award.

He added that the Gauteng health department had supplied him with requests for quotations, explaining that “they just chose random companies on their supplier database”.

He denied tendering under false pretences and rejected suggestions that he fronted for others, saying, “It was a genuine business deal.”

The committee questioned him on his links to the Tembisa Hospital procurement scandal, in which the Special Investigating Unit has an open inquiry docket on his association with taxi boss Jotham Msibi, described in the Madlanga commission as part of the “big five” syndicate.

Matlala admitted to providing security services to Msibi until his death in January 2024, but denied any relationship with murder accused businessman Katiso Molefe.

Molefe’s name was also raised in the corruption scandal.

He said he had been introduced to the Medicare group by Mike van Wyk, a neighbour, and acknowledged that he had attempted to buy the entire holding company.

Matlala repeatedly expressed concern that investigators could use his testimony indirectly, saying, “I’m being chased today by the law that is protecting me.”

He questioned whether parliamentary privilege could shield him from investigative agencies, insisting, “I wouldn’t say [I have] fears. I would say [I have] concerns.”

MPs debated the extent to which parliamentary privilege shielded him, with EFF leader Julius Malema saying that “his testimony cannot be used to charge him”, while DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach underscored that Hansard transcripts provide a binding record of his evidence.

Business Day