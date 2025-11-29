Deaf pupils allege ‘unfair’ exam schedule was punishment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some deaf pupils who protested against injustices at a special school in KwaZulu-Natal say they were forced to write three exams in a single day, allegedly as a form of punishment.

Many deaf pupils are considered to have severe or mild intellectual disabilities and are granted concessions by the basic education department.

The tight timetable at KwaThintwa School for the Deaf in Cato Ridge has been slated by education specialist Kobus Maree as “unethical” and “disgusting”. He has called for the exams to be declared invalid.

Ahead of the exams, on November 13, pupils from the school shared their timetable with the Sunday Times. It showed Grade 11 exams were scheduled from November 24 to 28, and Grade 10 from November 24 to 27.

The timetable indicated 30 to 45-minute breaks between exams, but on November 27 they were expected to write maths literacy paper one from 8.30am to 11.30am, and hospitality immediately after, from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

Some pupils were commuting from home, having been removed from the boarding school after an October 31 protest, and one mathematics literacy exam was scheduled for 7.30am.

While the exam timetable showed they were scheduled to write two exams on a single day, some pupils accused of leading the protest were allegedly made to write three exams in one day. It’s unclear how many.

Earlier this month, the Sunday Times reported how pupils at the boarding school had protested about ongoing incidents of sexual and physical abuse, allegedly at the hands of hostel staff and teachers. The protest prompted an investigation by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the KwaZulu-Natal department of education.

The department held a meeting with the principal on Monday. The children confirmed their exams on Monday were manageable, but after the department left, some were made to write three exams in one day.

“Tomorrow we will write three exams in different subjects ... this is the first time I have seen this school write three exams [in a day]. Mathematics lit paper 8.30am to 10.45am; hospitality 11.30am to 2pm; dramatic arts 2.15pm,” a pupil told the Sunday Times on Tuesday.

KZN education department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said: “Our investigation of the allegations will go deeper into all the issues that have been raised. The district director indicates that this was a meeting initiated by the department. The meeting that took place was to kick start [it].”

Pupils said they had lost confidence in the department. “They are not communicating with us, but they are communicating with the principal, and they do not want to listen to our side of the story,” one pupil said.

The mother of a pupil said: “My child has been expelled at school. They said they don’t want him next year and gave [me] a list of schools to apply to. Where will he go next year? My child is in Grade 11 and will be going to Grade 12. I don’t think my child will pass because they were made to write three exams in a day.”

The pupil’s family told the Sunday Times the school listed several alleged offences, including leading the protest. The parent said the dismissal hearing was held on Thursday, on the same day the child was writing an exam.

“The principal wanted the child to leave immediately after the exam. I don’t know what made her change her mind, to allow the child to write tomorrow [Friday]. We do not know how many have been dismissed.

“During a meeting, parents asked the principal to allow the children to be part of the meeting and allow them to explain why they protested. We were told a meeting would be held at a later stage with the children.”

Maree, from the department of educational psychology at the University of Pretoria, said two exams in a day was already a lot for deaf pupils.

“This is prehistoric. It should never, ever have been allowed ... And those implicated should feel the strong arm of the law. We should start immediately dispensing information therapy, psychotherapy, psychosocial, psychoeducational intervention in the case of these kids.”

He called for the exams to be cancelled, saying they could not be regarded as valid, reliable and trustworthy.

“So, the entire exam, in my opinion, has failed. They should come up with a workable, defensible strategy to deal with these learners.

“In all the years that I’ve been commenting on these things, this is probably the one that I find most disgusting. Especially when we’re dealing with the most vulnerable of the vulnerable.

“That is mean, and inhumane. They are at a major, major disadvantage already. And on top of that, they get disadvantaged for being disadvantaged, for being vulnerable. This is immoral. This is unethical.”

A pupil at the school said: “Two hours is not enough. They are putting us under pressure. The HOD doesn’t care if we write slow or don’t finish. She takes the papers, and she doesn’t care if we fail.

“Sign language should have four hours. But they want us to write fast so we can return home. They are punishing us for protesting, but we were protesting for unfair treatment and injustice.”