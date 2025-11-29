Turning waste into watts: Cape Town makes trash pay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A new landfill-gas-to-energy plant at the Coastal Park Landfill in Cape Town can power more than 4000 households and protect the planet from harmful emissions

Flocks of gulls and ibises wheel above the Coastal Park Landfill, where dump trucks tip out mountains of trash. The smell of rotting food escapes as compactors grind people’s garbage into the ground, where the waste will become a new source of electricity for Cape Town.

Now more than 4,000 houses will be powered by the new gas-to-energy plant, the first in the city and one of about eight nationally, including in Joburg and eThekwini.

This renewable energy project, opened officially on November 12, has multiple benefits including less air pollution for surrounding communities.

“We are just getting started with these win-win projects, which produce electricity, reduce emissions and generate carbon credit revenue to pump back into infrastructure and waste management,” said Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Extracting methane gas from the landfill to generate power reduces the harmful emissions overheating the planet and the project earns “carbon credits” as a result. So far more than R36m worth.

The gas-to-energy project aligns with its goals “to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase the share of cleaner energy in Cape Town’s supply mix,” said the city. “Landfill gas contains methane, a potent greenhouse gas, 25 times more harmful than carbon dioxide in terms of global warming contribution.”

In numbers, the power produced is small but the impact is big.

Each of the two gas engines generates the same number of kilowatts as the height of Table Mountain: 1,067. One megawatt (MW) doesn’t compare to the power coal-fired power stations like Medupi, which typically have a capacity of 4,800MW.

But unlike those polluting stations which damage the health of nearby communities, it symbolises the transition to cleaner, green energy - by turning a thousands of bags of rubbish into something valuable. This plant will pay for itself in three years the mayor said.

Unlike the filthy landfill just above it, the new plant is pristine, with only a hint of methane in the air which is constantly monitored by a detection system.

Site technician Vuyisanani Tshoba points out a red emergency stop button in one office which can shut the whole operation down with a push.

Oliver Stotko, head of disposal: special projects and innovation, in the city’s waste services department, shows on a diagram how the plant works, generating power through engines similar to a diesel or internal combustion engines.

Inside the landfill deep “gas wells”, like water wells, are dug up to 30m deep and the methane flows along these channels from where it is extracted and fed into the main line that runs to the gas engines.

When we started in 2006, it was practically illegal to develop an independent power plant, — David Muroch, ENERGY Systems SA

David Cornish, general manager of the city’s plant operations and maintenance contractor Energy Systems SA, said the Cape Town plant was the latest one to be built. One in Gauteng is producing power at an old ice-cream factory.

The Coastal Park Landfill has improved on earlier designs, for example building in points to collect water from the methane. A chiller performs a similar function and purifies the gas by removing matter (for example from aerosols) which could damage the gas engines, as happened elsewhere.

The flow and composition of the gas is constantly monitored and oxygen content must stay low to avoid the risk of an explosion.

Before the engines were powered up, the landfill was already flaring – an operation in which methane is burned and converted mostly into water vapour and carbon dioxide.

Another of the city’s major landfills which does flaring – Visserhok, south of Koeberg nuclear power plant, has plans to become a gas-to-energy plant in time. Over the next three years, the city plans to invest a further R82m to implement gas engines at Vissershok.

Landfill gas-to-energy plants have a limited lifespan after a landfill is closed, however the waste continues to produce methane for some time.

Oliver Stotko, head of disposal: special projects and innovation in Cape Town (left) and Vuyisanani Tshoba demonstrate how the new gas-to-energy plant operates (Ruvan Boshoff)

Renewable energy has more than tripled in South Africa in the past decade and this is one of the smaller-scale options, complementing the massive development of wind and solar.

Cornish estimates roughly 40% of landfill gas sources have been tapped in South Africa but there is still great potential.

WWF-SA senior technical specialist for climate action, James Reeler, said the project demonstrates how better waste management can benefit people and the climate. “First prize is always to divert waste from the landfill in the first place ... and there is a large portion of waste that goes to landfill that can be profitably recycled and reused. However, capturing the methane and using it for energy is a good alternative.”