Officials express optimism as US and Ukraine try to work out peace deal in Florida

Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Rustem Umerov attends a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Hallandale Beach, Florida, US, on November 30 2025.

US and Ukrainian officials sat down in Florida on Sunday to discuss outlines of a peace deal with Russia, talks that secretary of state Marco Rubio said he expected to yield progress toward ending the more than three-year-long war.

“It’s about creating a pathway forward that leaves Ukraine sovereign, independent and prosperous, and so we expect to make even more progress today,” Rubio said in Hallandale Beach, Florida, where the meeting took place.

Sunday’s discussions follow roughly two weeks of negotiations that began with a US blueprint for peace that critics said initially favoured Russia, which started the Ukraine conflict with a 2022 invasion.

US President Donald Trump has expressed frustration at not being able to end the war. He pledged as a presidential candidate to do so in one day and has said he was surprised it has been so hard, given what he calls a strong relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has largely resisted concessions to stop the fighting.

Trump’s team has pressured Ukraine to make significant concessions itself, including giving up territory to Russia.

The talks shifted on Sunday with a change in leadership from the Ukrainian side. A new chief negotiator, national security council secretary Rustem Umerov, led the talks for Kyiv after the resignation on Friday of previous team leader Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, amid a corruption scandal at home.

As the meeting began, Umerov thanked the US and its officials for their support. “US is hearing us, US is supporting us, US is walking besides us,” Umerov said in English.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were also present to represent the US side. Witkoff is expected to meet Russian counterparts later this week.

As a weatherman would say, there’s the inherent difficulty in forecasting because the atmosphere is a chaotic system where small changes can lead to large outcomes. — Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine first deputy foreign minister

The talks took place near Miami at a private club, Shell Bay, developed by Witkoff’s real estate business.

Zelensky had said he expects the results of previous meetings in Geneva would be “hammered out” on Sunday. In Geneva, Ukraine presented a counter-offer to proposals laid out by US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll to leaders in Kyiv some two weeks ago.

Ukraine’s leadership, facing a domestic political crisis fueled by a probe into major graft in the energy sector, is seeking to push back on Moscow-friendly terms as Russian forces grind forward along the front lines of the war.

Last week, Zelensky warned Ukrainians, who are weathering widespread blackouts from Russian air strikes on the energy system, that his country was at its most difficult moment yet but pledged not to make a bad deal.

“As a weatherman would say, there’s the inherent difficulty in forecasting because the atmosphere is a chaotic system where small changes can lead to large outcomes,” Kyiv’s first deputy foreign minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, also part of the delegation, wrote on X from Miami on Sunday.

Reuters