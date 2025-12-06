Moguerane and Khan win 2025 Sunday Times Literary Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Exclusive Books CEO, Gratton Kirk is flanked by Shubnum Khan - Fiction award winner and Khumisho Moguerane - Non-Fiction Award winner during the Sunday Times Literary Awards held at Arena Events. Picture: Masi Losi

Khumisho Moguerane and Shubnum Khan were announced winners of the 2025 Sunday Times Literary Awards, in partnership with Exclusive Books, during an in-person event on the rooftop of Hill on Empire in Parktown.

Moguerane was awarded the non-fiction award for Morafe: Person, Family and Nation in Colonial Bechuanaland, 1880s–1950s (Jacana Media).

In Morafe, Moguerane explores two generations of the prominent Molema family. They were “border people” who straddled what would become present-day South Africa and Botswana. “This book is a historical landmark, a watershed in the shape and direction of African studies,” the judges said.

Khan took home the fiction prize for The Lost Love of Akbar Manzil (Pan Macmillan). “Khan captures the history and lived experiences of South Africa’s Indian community with unparalleled erudition, honesty, and sensitivity,” said the judges.

Lives intertwine across two centuries inside a grand but neglected haunted house — the eponymous ‘Akbar Manzil’ — in Khan’s lauded Durban gothic title.

The non-fiction award criteria ask the winner to demonstrate the illumination of truthfulness, especially those forms of it that are new, delicate, unfashionable, and fly in the face of power; and also compassion; elegance of writing; and intellectual and moral integrity.

Journalist and media consultant Kevin Ritchie chaired the non-fiction award panel, joined by associate professor and researcher Hlonipha Mokoena and Sewela Langeni, author and owner of Book Circle Capital.

The winner for the fiction prize should be a novel of rare imagination and style, evocative, textured and a tale so compelling as to become an enduring landmark of contemporary fiction.

The 2025 fiction prize panel was chaired by author, playwright, and academic Siphiwo Mahala, joined by award-winning literary journalist, writer, and editor Michele Magwood, and Dr Alma-Nalisha Cele, medical doctor and co-founder of The Cheeky Natives podcast.

Winners will receive R100,000 each.