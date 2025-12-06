HOT LUNCH | Monwabisi Thethe: Mixing savvy branding and authenticity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If you go down to Rosebank today, you’re in for a joyful surprise. All the sparkling stuff (45 Cap classique, champagne, prosecco and cava houses) and all the art (formal, street and youth) have gathered there in the specially pedestrianised Keyes Avenue Art Mile. Because — well, why not?

Joburg needs joyful interludes, God knows. And that national joke about the Woolworths shopper colour change deserves a boost of bubbles and culture to really help us lighten the mood and believe that we are truly in December.

Monwabisi Thethe, CEO of the Art and Bubbles Affair, is the kind of entrepreneur I imagine everyone with a dream of ditching the 9-5 to open a restaurant or run a successful coffee shop imagines themselves to be: smart, creative, inspired and talented enough to follow the dream.

But there is an essential element that sets him apart. He’s not just a savvy branding man — he has what, in tennis, is called the follow-through. Crucial if you want to land a good shot.

I am picking his entrepreneurial brains at The Prawnery, his restaurant on Keyes Art mile which adjoins Kanpai — also his, an homage to Japanese cooking — and talking about how this former publisher and adman decided to toss his hat into the cutthroat hospitality ring.

“I was born in Springs, in KwaThema, raised by a social worker and a principal.” I interject to point out that he did not stand a chance — he was obliged to be high-performing.

In this game you make mistakes daily, right? And you can’t please everyone. And you look for your tribe. Your tribe will understand you. Your tribe will celebrate you. Your tribe will pay when they come for a meal — Monwabisi Thethe, Art and Bubbles Affair CEO

Initially his focus was on sports at school — he played everything with passion, which seems about right.

“I think that taught me teamwork and how to survive in a structure. And then I went to Tuks to study BSc computer science — business systems, basically. Then I joined Tuks FM.”

He worked at Red Bull, had a brief stint in banking, put in time at Pernod Ricard, launched Blaque Magazine after returning from Paris, ran an ad agency, and even bought a couple of Mugg & Bean franchises — a sequence of moves that ultimately set him on the path to building an under-the-radar hospitality empire.

I asked what inspired the pivot. “I’ve got a very inquisitive mind. I like to find out how things work. And restaurants was one of those pieces. In restaurants you get to meet all sorts of people. We had Trevor Noah in here the other night.

“Look, you need to not be normal to do hospitality; I still maintain that, but it’s also quite exciting to be building a brand. I think that’s the big thing for me — to start something that never existed before and bring it to life and let it grow. It’s like a child, you know? It also grows its own identity.”

What makes a good brand? “Authenticity. You know, no-one reads about ordinary. No-one writes about ordinary. And ultimately, how you make people feel once they come to your restaurant. I think that’s the most important.

“It’s not about you. It’s about them. How they receive hospitality. It’s a service game, a pure service game, but you’ve got to love it. You are either born with it or you learn it very quickly.”

I ask him what his long-term vision is (I am starting to suspect he is like the guy planning total stealth domination on the monopoly board). “First we grow on the continent, and then we go global. I want to open hospitality schools and teach people how to run hospitality. I am most proud of my team, just to see how they grow as we grow.

“To give you an example, we have two PhD candidates working here, one in philosophy and one in mathematics. And they helped us by creating a model to manage shrinkage — it’s crucial for us. And that saves you so much, and then you are able to hire more people and train more people. We train 15 additional students on top of our setup, which means that we look after chefs that are in training, established chefs, and training in hospitality, and we give them first-world training.”

What has he learnt on his journey? “I’ve learnt not to pursue money, but pursue the experiences. I’ve learnt not to get precious about business transactions. Some you win, and some you’ll learn. And I’ve learnt how to get over my mistakes quickly.

“In this game you make mistakes daily, right? And you can’t please everyone. And you look for your tribe. Your tribe will understand you. Your tribe will celebrate you. Your tribe will pay when they come for a meal.

“It’s a little thing, you know; even though you don’t expect them to, they’ll still pay, and they’ll still be your ambassadors. Business is a collective of ambassadors and people who enjoy your product. But the first thing is, make the product — and then people will come.”