SAHRC finds police used illegal force in N2 student protest

Walter Sisulu University, where students staged a peaceful sit-in protest in May 2024 after delivering a memorandum of demands to the university’s leadership. A perfect storm unfolded that left 14 people injured, nine of them students. File photo.

In the week of last year’s general elections, a perfect storm unfolded on the N2 opposite Walter Sisulu University (WSU) in the Eastern Cape when the transport of ballot papers, a peaceful student protest, a taxi shutdown strike and the movement of prisoners collided.

The chain of events left 14 people injured, nine of them students.

After delivering a memorandum of demands to the university’s leadership, students staged a peaceful sit-in protest on May 23.

The following day, the situation took a turn for the worse when members of the university’s private security [Fidelity Security Services and KaMyaluza Security] were deployed, after which they fired rubber rounds and pepper spray at seated protesters, injuring some students.

The protest then moved to the N2 highway on May 27, which exposed the students to a multi-actor environment as a broader high-alert policing situation and a taxi protest shaped the violence that followed.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigated the circumstances that led to the violations and released a report on Thursday.

The SRC leadership attempted to report the matter at the police station but stated that their efforts were dismissed and that no case was formally opened. — Themba Zikhali, WSU SRC president

The 2024 WSU unrest inquiry revealed that when the protest was held on the highway, live or potentially lethal ammunition was used to disperse the crowd.

WSU SRC president Themba Zikhali told the commission that the decision to embark on the peaceful shutdown was taken in a desperate attempt to get the university to resolve persistent issues such as transport allowances, NSFAS complaints, accommodation and concerns around online learning and the institution’s general disregard of their concerns.

“The SAPS arrived on the scene at around 9am and began firing rubber bullets at the students,” Zikhali said. “The SRC further claimed that some live ammunition may have been used. They estimate that approximately nine to 10 students were shot and wounded during this incident. The SRC leadership attempted to report the matter at the police station but stated that their efforts were dismissed and that no case was formally opened.”

Zikhali said the allegation that the students had joined a taxi strike was “false”.

At the time of his testimony, Lungile Candlovu, a student who claimed he was shot by KaMyaluza Security on campus, was on crutches. He said he was shot twice and sustained injuries to his leg.

During the N2 protest, Vusimusi Ntikinca was struck by gunfire in the thigh and back while fleeing the scene. His account was that at around 8am a group of police officers arrived at the scene. He estimated that there were more than 10 officers, all wearing protective gear that concealed their faces and heads. The officers were positioned at a distance of approximately 100m from the students. Without any verbal warning or attempt to communicate, they allegedly opened fire on the students.

The police, however, told the commission that in the days preceding the national elections of May 2024, the SAPS had been on high alert across the Eastern Cape due to threats to electoral security. A taxi-related shooting between Tsolo and Maclear had prompted police action, including the confiscation of firearms from taxi industry personnel. This in turn led to the circulation of voice messages threatening a total shutdown in Mthatha unless the firearms were returned.

The SAHRC report concluded that the state’s interest in clearing a blockage on the N2 could have been advanced by dialogue, negotiated dispersal or phased measures

According to the SAPS, its members did not have prior knowledge that the student protest would form part of the broader unrest. The SAPS said a tactical response team, which had initially been instructed to escort prisoners to court in Maclear, was redirected to clear a truck stuck on the N2, and that’s when they encountered the protesters.

“The team responded with stun grenades and warning shots before retreating. No shots were fired directly at the students. The NIU [national intervention unit] had also deployed two teams on the day. The first NIU team, en route to escort IEC personnel with ballot materials from Nkululekweni to Mqanduli and Bityi, encountered the crowd near the Sasol garage,” the SAPS said.

“The officers were attacked with stones and bricks, some transported in wheelbarrows. Unable to proceed, they turned around and alerted others via a WhatsApp message. A second and third national intervention unit team then attempted to reach the same destination via the WSU intersection. There, they found the road blocked with cement bins, stones and a damaged traffic light.”

Public order police only arrived at the scene at approximately 3pm, the SAPS said.

In response, the university said because the protest took place outside its premises, it was not its responsibility.

The SAHRC report concluded that the state’s interest in clearing a blockage on the N2 could have been advanced by dialogue, negotiated dispersal or phased measures. The force used, it said, was unlawful and excessive.

Equally, the university leadership was found to be misguided and irresponsible in saying that blame should not be apportioned to them because the protest took place outside its premises.