From Wall Street to academia, who is in Trump’s line of fire?

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC, the US, March 28 2025. The White House has said it will lead an internal review of some Smithsonian museums and exhibitions for 'divisive, race-centred ideology' ahead of the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

US President Donald Trump has sustained his criticism and actions against executives, corporations and institutions, months after taking office. His unprecedented actions ― from novel export deals to frozen university grants ― have upended the status quo between the government, law, academia and corporate America.

Here are some influential figures and entities that Trump has publicly criticised:

Netflix

Netflix is acquiring Warner Bros Discovery’s WBD.O film studios and streaming arm in a $72bn deal, giving it control of one of Hollywood’s most iconic assets.

The deal comes after a long bidding battle in which Netflix’s nearly $28-per-share offer outpaced Paramount Skydance, which had made multiple unsolicited bids to acquire Warner Bros Discovery, including its cable TV assets.

Trump said he would weigh in on whether the proposed deal should proceed, citing concerns over the market share of a combined entity. “That’s going to be for some economists to tell … But it is a big market share. There’s no question it could be a problem,” he said.

Gunvor CEO to step down

Global commodity trading house Gunvor said its CEO Torbjorn Tornqvist will step down and sell his full shareholding in a management buyout, weeks after the US dubbed the firm the “Kremlin’s puppet” over its past Russian links.

The firm said earlier this month that Americas head Gary Pedersen, hired by the company just last year, will assume the top role.

The US Treasury in November sank what would have been Gunvor’s biggest ever deal to acquire US-sanctioned Russian oil major Lukoil’s international assets.

Pedersen’s promotion coincides with a push by Gunvor to smooth its ties with the US, which has seen the firm hold active talks to invest in US oil and gas-producing assets in recent weeks.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman’s economic research arm had published a note in August that said US consumers had absorbed 22% of tariff costs through June, and their share could rise to 67% if the recent levies follow the same pattern as the earliest ones.

“David Solomon and Goldman Sachs refuse to give credit where credit is due,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, shortly thereafter.

Trump said it was mostly “companies and governments, many of them foreign, picking up the tabs”. He also took a dig at Solomon for his former DJ-ing hobby.

Intel

In early August, Trump demanded Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan step down due to China ties. Reuters had reported in April that Tan invested at least $200m in hundreds of Chinese advanced manufacturing and chip firms, some of which were linked to the Chinese military.

“The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Tan responded to Trump, saying he shared the president’s commitment to advancing US national and economic security and that the Intel board was “fully supportive of the work we are doing to transform our company”.

After a meeting between the two, Trump praised Tan and the US government decided to take a stake in the chipmaker.

Microsoft

Trump in September said that the tech giant should fire its global affairs president Lisa Monaco, who served in the administrations of past Democratic presidents.

“She is a menace to US National Security, especially given the major contracts that Microsoft has with the United States government,” Trump said on Truth Social. “It is my opinion that Microsoft should immediately terminate the employment of Lisa Monaco.”

A monitor broadcasts US deputy attorney-general Lisa Monaco speaking during a news conference at the department of justice in Washington DC, the US, June 7 2021. Picture: JONATHAN ERNST/BLOOMBERG/FILE

Trump said Monaco, in her position at Microsoft, would have access to highly sensitive information and her “having that kind of access is unacceptable, and cannot be allowed to stand”.

Monaco, who started working at Microsoft in July, was a security aide in former president Barack Obama’s administration and served as the deputy attorney-general in former president Joe Biden’s administration.

Tesla

The electric automaker’s billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars supporting Trump’s re-election, a move investors who bid up Tesla stock expected to benefit Musk’s empire.

Trump and Musk, however, fell out in June after Musk criticised Trump’s sweeping tax-cut and spending bill because it was projected to increase federal debt.

Responding to that on Truth Social, Trump threatened to cut federal subsidies and contracts to Musk’s companies and said the billionaire “just went CRAZY” after losing the electric-vehicle mandate in the bill.

Jaguar Land Rover

Trump criticised Jaguar’s rebranding effort in August, calling the campaign “woke” and “stupid”, and linking it to the departure of the company’s CEO.

The remarks from Trump came as the British carmaker, owned by India’s Tata Motors, announced the retirement of CEO Adrian Mardell, who spent more than three decades at the company.

Jaguar last year unveiled a new logo and visual identity as part of a brand refresh aimed at repositioning itself as an electric automaker, a move that drew sharp online backlash and criticism from brand loyalists.

Apple

Trump has repeatedly targeted Apple and its boss, Tim Cook, for making US-sold iPhones outside the country and has threatened company-specific tariffs.

In May, Trump recalled after a meeting in the Qatari capital Doha that he had confronted Cook about the company’s plan to make most of its iPhones sold in the US at factories in India by the end of 2026.

Trump had said in a social media post he told Cook “long ago” that “I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else”.

In early August, Trump announced Apple would invest an additional $100bn in the US, raising its total domestic commitment to $600bn over the next four years. Cook also gave Trump a US-made souvenir with a 24-karat gold base.

Amazon.com

Trump called Amazon’s former CEO Jeff Bezos in April to complain about a news report that said the company planned to display prices showing the impact of tariffs on ecommerce retailer Amazon.com.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. (REUTERS/ JOE SKIPPER)

However, Amazon said it had only briefly considered listing import charges for some goods in April following Trump’s tariff announcement, but dropped the plan as the White House accused the company of a “hostile political act”.

Trump later told reporters that Bezos had solved the problem “very quickly” and was “very nice”.

Bank of America and JPMorgan

Trump in August alleged that BofA CEO Brian Moynihan and JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon discriminated against him and his supporters. Earlier he had said they did not provide banking services to conservatives.

“What you’re doing is wrong,” Trump said, in a video address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Trump did not cite evidence or specifics of any wrongdoing, in a question-and-answer session with corporate leaders and CEOs assembled on stage.

He also referenced JPMorgan’s Dimon. “You and Jamie and everybody, I hope you’re gonna open your bank to conservatives.”

Both lenders have denied the allegations of “debanking" on multiple occasions.

Walmart

Trump said in May that Walmart and China should "eat the tariffs" and not burden American shoppers, after CEO Doug McMillon said the retailer could not absorb all tariff-related costs because of narrow retail margins.

“Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain. Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year, far more than expected,” Trump said in a social media post.

While Trump did not call out McMillon personally, he publicly criticised Walmart for attributing its price hikes in May to tariffs imposed by his administration.

Cracker Barrel

The restaurant chain’s brief change in its logo — removing the long-standing image of an overall-clad man known as “Uncle Herschel” leaning against a barrel — is the most recent in a series of dustups where an unexpected response has blindsided retail chains.

Cracker Barrel said in late August it will stick with its decades-old logo, scrapping plans for a new one following social media backlash, including from Trump.

“Congratulations ‘Cracker Barrel’ on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it,” Trump said on Truth Social after the company’s reversal.

Comcast

Trump criticised Comcast and its cable news network MSNBC for its news coverage of his administration. He said to reporters, “They’re changing the name because they’re ashamed of it, and they’re disassociating it from NBC,” referring to MSNBC’s name change to MS NOW.

In a post on his social media platform last week, Trump also called Comcast a “weak and ineffective owner ... headed by ... Brian Roberts”.

Smithsonian Institution

The White House has said it will lead an internal review of some Smithsonian museums and exhibitions ahead of the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence.

In an executive order in March, Trump said the institution had come under the influence of a “divisive, race-centred ideology” in recent years.

Harvard University

Trump targeted the country’s oldest and richest university, cancelling about $2.5bn federal grants and mounted efforts to cut off research funding to Harvard, as part of a larger campaign to force change at US universities, which Trump says are gripped by antisemitic and “radical left” ideologies.

People walk on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, April 15, 2025. (Faith Ninivaggi/ Reuters)

“We are going to be taking away Harvard’s Tax Exempt Status. It’s what they deserve!” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform in May.

Trump said on September 30 his administration was close to a deal with Harvard University that would include a $500m payment by the Ivy League institution, after months of negotiations over school policies.

Columbia University

In March, the Trump administration said it was penalising Columbia University over how it handled last year’s protests by cancelling $400m in federal funding.

“This is the first arrest of many to come. We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it,” Trump said in a social media post.

The comments came after the arrest of a Palestinian graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, who played a prominent role in the protests.

In July, the university said it will pay over $200m to the US government in a settlement with Trump’s administration.

Law firms

Trump targeted law firm Perkins Coie in March with an executive order that suspended security clearances for its employees and restricted their access to federal buildings over its ties to Hillary Clinton and DEI policies.

Trump had said it was “an absolute honour to sign” the order. Trump also targeted New York law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison in March with a similar order, which he later withdrew after striking a deal.

Law firm Covington & Burling faced Trump’s presidential memorandum in February, which suspended security clearances for Peter Koski and all Covington employees who assisted former special counsel Jack Smith, who prosecuted Trump.

Covington had said it would continue representing Jack Smith despite these measures.

“We’re going to continue holding the people who were responsible for the weaponisation of government ― who supported it ― accountable,” Trump had said.

The New York Times and Penguin Random House

Trump filed a $15bn defamation lawsuit against the New York Times and book publisher Penguin Random House in September, as part of a legal assault on major media companies he accuses of treating him unfairly.

The Wall Street Journal

Trump sued the Wall Street Journal and its owners including Rupert Murdoch in July for at least $10bn, over the newspaper’s report that his name was on a 2003 birthday greeting for Jeffrey Epstein that included a sexually suggestive drawing and a reference to secrets they shared.

Reuters