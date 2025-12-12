Energy independence emerges as SA’s next major financial advantage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Those looking for cost control, stability and long-term savings are turning to solar energy.

SA’s energy landscape is shifting. As electricity tariffs surge and grid reliability remains uncertain, households and businesses are increasingly looking to renewable energy as a financial strategy rather than simply a backup plan.

This trend is driving significant interest in self-generated power solutions, with solar installations becoming a tool for cost control, stability and long-term planning.

“Even as load-shedding eases, electricity bills remain unpredictable,” says Rein Snoeck Henkemans, co-founder of Alumo Energy, a local solar provider operating in Gauteng. “Many households and businesses are realising that stable, affordable power is worth investing in.”

Alumo offers a range of systems across its Home, Commercial and Aftersales Support divisions. Residential clients are opting for scalable systems built with brands like Solis, Sunsynk and AlphaESS to manage consumption and reduce exposure to tariff increases.

A rent-to-own model enables families to adopt solar solutions without large upfront capital outlays, while enjoying professional support and upgrade options.

Alumo Energy's rent-to-own model enables customers to enjoy solar solutions without large upfront costs. (Alumo Energy)

Businesses, meanwhile, are viewing energy security as a competitive advantage. Rising tariffs and operational disruptions can affect profitability, pushing companies to stabilise their energy costs with independent power solutions.

Across both markets, Alumo’s Aftersales Support Division is a key differentiator, managing maintenance, monitoring and warranty processes. Temporary equipment is offered in some cases to ensure continuity during repairs — a critical safeguard given the number of informal installers leaving customers unsupported.

The proliferation of non-compliant operators, often referred to as the “bakkie brigade”, has created widespread issues in the industry. Unsafe wiring, unapproved components and short-lived systems remain common pitfalls.

“Cheap imports and non-compliant components may look attractive at first, but they often come at a hidden cost,” Snoeck Henkemans warns.

Non-compliant operators may offer cheap prices, but is it worth the risk of unsafe wiring? (Alumo Energy)

Alumo’s strong customer ratings on Google and Facebook reflect a growing shift towards professionalised, compliant solar installations — a trend aligned with the broader national move towards securing reliable, predictable energy.

“Today, energy independence is as much about financial stability as it is about convenience,” say Snoeck Henkemans.

This article was sponsored by Alumo Energy.