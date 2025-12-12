Juju Valley shooting: 10-year-old girl excels at school while living with bullet fragment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Living with a fragment of a bullet lodged in her head has been an exhausting and painful journey for 10-year-old Tshiamo Lebaka.

The Seshego pupil, who was struck by a stray bullet during violent clashes in Juju Valley last year, still battles headaches, insomnia and teasing from other children, yet she has defied the odds by excelling academically.

She was injured when conflict broke out between ANC and EFF supporters who were campaigning in the informal settlement. Although surgeons removed the bullet that penetrated her skull, several fragments remain, causing persistent pain.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, her mother, Oratile Lebaka, 43, said the year since the shooting had been marked by trauma, slow healing and emotional strain.

“When I collected her report this week, I became emotional seeing she had passed with flying colours,” she said.

“It has not been easy for her. Some nights she wakes up crying from pain. Sometimes she sits upright on the bed holding the area where she was shot.”

Oratile said Tshiamo’s scalp still throbs “like a heartbeat”, and she has to wear a hat to protect the sensitive area, regardless of the weather. The injury has also made her a target among some of her peers.

“She gets teased and called names because of the bullet fragments still in her head,” Oratile said. “It has affected her socially. She prefers playing with her siblings at home.”

Despite her isolation, Tshiamo has found comfort and confidence in pretending to be a teacher when playing with her siblings. Her mother believes this has helped her stay focused at school instead of worrying about comments from other children.

While both political parties visited the family after the incident, Oratile said the EFF has continued to offer support when the child needs help. She said she distanced herself from the ANC after hearing allegations circulating in the community pointing fingers in the party’s direction.

Polokwane mayor, John Mpe says people should stop tarnishing his name for political gains (Polokwane Municipality)

The investigation and claims involving the mayor

Police questioned several people after the incident, including Polokwane mayor John Mpe. Former EFF provincial chairperson, now ANC member, Jossey Buthane, was arrested at the time and faced charges of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The mayor was never accused by SAPS or the NPA of shooting the nine-year-old child. This allegation was manufactured without facts or evidence and was meant to tarnish his image, — Thipa Selala, Polokwane municipality spokesperson

Despite this, allegations linking Mpe to the shooting continued to circulate publicly and online long after the event.

Recent claims suggested the mayor had been “cleared” of involvement. However, Polokwane municipality spokesperson Thipa Selala told the Sunday Times that this was incorrect.

He said the mayor was never cleared because he was never accused by law enforcement in the first place.

“The mayor was never accused by SAPS or the NPA of shooting the nine-year-old child. This allegation was manufactured without facts or evidence and was meant to tarnish his image,” he said.

Selala said Mpe had stated from the outset that he was not at Juju Valley when the shooting occurred and was in Polokwane at the time, where he was assisting with plans to arrange ambulances for the injured.

According to Selala, injured individuals were transported to the hospital in ANC-branded vehicles on the mayor’s instruction while he was still en route from Polokwane after being informed of the shooting.

The municipality also shared the mayor’s affidavit submitted to SAPS, in which Mpe outlines his whereabouts, describes attempts to prevent conflict, and denies any wrongdoing. Some of the affidavit states:

He was not present at the scene when shots were fired.

There is no prima facie case against him, and

Any complaints made against him are “due to [his] political affiliation and position.”

Conty Lebepe Foundation issues apology

The Conty Lebepe Foundation (Conlef), an organisation focused on improving the lives of children and rural communities, had previously been vocal about allegations implicating the mayor. The foundation has now publicly apologised.

In a statement, Conlef said it regretted sharing information that later proved unverified.

“As the foundation, we were truly disturbed by the claims, particularly those involving the mayor. We therefore wish to apologise unreservedly for any harm caused,” founder Conty Lebepe said.