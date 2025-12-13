Minister seeks reasons for deadly temple collapse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Search and rescue operations underway at the site of a collapsed temple in Redcliffe, Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

Public works minister Dean Macpherson says he is awaiting a report on what caused a four-storey temple under construction in Redcliffe, north of Durban, to collapse on Friday, killing at least four people.

Macpherson was speaking yesterday afternoon after visiting the site and assessing the extent of the damage. According to reports, more victims may be trapped under the rubble.

According to the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), four bodies have been recovered so far. Search and rescue efforts are continuing despite persistent rainfall.

“Our technical experts have started taking samples. They are going to be pulling all the strands which go into an investigation like this. We don’t know why this building collapsed. That is the basis we are working on.”

He said if any wrongdoing was found, those responsible would be held accountable.

“When people die, if there was any wrongdoing there must be criminal action.”

Municipalities were responsible for approving plans and overseeing the building inspectorate, while provinces were responsible for environment impact assessments.

“When there is a disjuncture, that creates problems.”

He said the incident was deeply distressing, and his thoughts and prayers were with the families of the deceased and those injured.

“At this stage, our focus must remain on the rescue and recovery efforts and on supporting affected families.”

He said it would be premature and irresponsible to speculate on the cause of the collapse, or the next steps, while operations were ongoing.

“There will be time for a thorough investigation and accountability once all the facts have been established.”

Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi said the recovery would continue until everyone was accounted for.

“We appreciate the additional support from the Western Cape K9 Unit, which has strengthened our search capacity,” he said.