POLL | Choose your Mampara of the Year

The Madlanga commission has served to expose the extent to which clowns are or have been in charge of our cities. Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi is a case in point and a prime contender for Mampara of the Year. File photo.

There were not many repeat offenders this year, which partly explains why this was the year of buffoonery, as MPs, judges, CEOs and ministers fell over themselves on the clownery.

Selby Mbenenge

First up is the man of the law with grey her, Eastern Cape High Court judge president Selby Mbenenge. This man charged with sexual harassment of a subordinate, during an inquiry into his alleged misconduct, sponsored all sorts of astounding excuses for his alleged bad behaviour, including his Xhosa culture. It was also shocking to see, for a jurist, his recalcitrant attitude during his judicial misconduct inquiry.

Nobuhle Nkabane

When she was appointed as higher education and training minister in 2024, many hailed that development as strong endorsement of youth leadership. But Nobuhle Nkabane messed it all up with controversial appointments of failed ANC politicians as chairperson of critical sectoral education and training authorities. And when parliament probed on the issues, multiple times, she lied at every given opportunity — chewing gum loudly while at it. Thankfully she’s now an irrelevant backbencher in the National Assembly.

Tebogo Malaka

And then enter Tebogo Malaka, the CEO of an entity linked to the scandal-prone department of public works, the Independent Development Trust (IDT), which is under investigation over irregularities in the awarding of a multimillion-rand oxygen supply tender. The desperate Malaka was in August caught on video offering a bribe to an investigative journalist, with cash stashed in a Dior envelope, even invoking the name of her family in attempts to hide her shame. Now criminal charges are pending against her.

Senzo Mchunu

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu was once considered by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his inner circle as a possible successor. But now he has fallen out of favour, what with the former KZN premier now the subject Madlanga commission of inquiry into police corruption and a similar parallel probe by parliament.

Bheki Cele

Mchunu’s predecessor Bheki Cele is also high up in the mampara stakes. The fedora-wearing, dancing politician apparently rubs shoulders with alleged criminal kingpins, most notably the notorious Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. Not only did “Cat” claim that Cele had lived it up at his glamorous pad in Pretoria East, but also that he bribed him with cash in a Woolworths shopping bag, which he described before parliament as “the money bag”.

John Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen just keeps fumbling. It emerged this year that the leader of a party that preaches clean governance and shuns corruption and financial mismanagement is himself an abuser of party funds. Steenhuisen apparently abused his DA-allocated credit card, in the form of Uber Eats meals for him and his family.

Brown Mogotsi

Who can forget Brown Mogotsi, the alleged spy and apparent contact of minister Mchunu? This clown, appearing before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, unashamedly admitted to wilfully lying under oath. “In circumstances in executing my duties, I have to lie,” he told the commissioners, keeping a straight face. And this is someone known to frolic with heavyweights tasked with safeguarding the country. Be very afraid.

Imogen Mashazi

The Mandlanga commission has served to expose the extent to which clowns are or have been in charge of our cities. Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi is a case in point. The bling-loving pensioner constantly fidgeted with her phone during her disdainful appearance before that commission — to such an extent that she repeatedly had to be called to order by evidence leader advocate Mahlape Sello. That was before she was also called to order for attempting to corral an alleged rape victim into her defence arsenal.

Julius Mkhwanazi

Also linked to Mashazi and the Madlanga commission is Julius Mkhwanazi, deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni metro police department. The water-guzzling top cop sweated buckets during his appearance before the commission — possibly out of fear of going to jail for allowing vehicles belonging to “Cat” Matlala to be fitted with blue lights and registered under the name of the municipality.

Donald Trump

And lastly there’s the orange one sitting at the Oval Office in Washington DC. Donald Trump continues to live in cloud cuckoo land, believing there is a mass killing of white people in SA, his so-called “white genocide”. This led him to boycott the recent G20 summit in Joburg, while also refusing to accredit the South African delegation to the next one in Miami that he will be hosting. Just how dumb can Trump be?