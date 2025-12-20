Don’t trifle with layers of Xmas tradition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA Master Chef winner Bridget Mangwandi is looking forward to festive fare this Christmas.

Christmas Day is sacred ground in South African kitchens — even for chefs who will spend it working, sweating over grills and stockpots while everyone else just enjoys the food.

From township streets to fine-dining restaurants and private homes, a new generation of South African chefs is quietly reshaping how the country cooks.

Chef Gift Sedibeng, owner of Signa Culinary restaurant in Alexandra, creates a post illustrating his 'mexi-kasi' style of catering. (Signa Culinary)

Take Gift Sedibeng, 34, head chef and owner of Siga Culinary, an Afro-Mexican restaurant, catering and events business based in Alexandra township, for whom December is peak season.

Siga’s menu blends Tex-Mex food with kasi classics — a “da Mexi-kasi style” mash-up that includes kota burritos, mexi-kasi hot wings, bacon guac burgers and Texan steaks alongside familiar township food. The business does catering for homes and events, and was contracted by the family of former South African Revenue Service commissioner Oupa Magashula to provide food for funeral events following his death this month.

“I always wanted my own restaurant,” Sedibeng said. “In 2016 I had the lucky opportunity to go on a year-long exchange programme to Texas, where I fell in love with Mexican food.”

He brought the idea home to Alex, where Siga has also become an informal training academy. Three of his trainees are now chefs in Johannesburg restaurants.

If he weren’t working on Christmas Day, his family table would be simple and nostalgic: braised lamb stew, oxtail, potatoes and vegetables, finished with trifle — “because that’s what you have at Christmas”.

Bridget Mangwandi says she is working on developing a cooking show that celebrates her unique culinary style. (Supplied)

For Bridget Mangwandi, 21, the youngest-ever winner of MasterChef South Africa, Christmas is defined by summer — and lighter plates. “Christmas in Africa is about togetherness, being outside and steering away from big heavy meals that make you feel like you need to lie down after eating,” she said.

Her cooking style leans into “African luxury and local flavour” — indulgent but “grounded” food that makes sense for the season. Since 2021, her family Christmas has revolved around seafood braais.

“It just works better for summer and feels more celebratory.”

This year’s spread is seafood-focused: lobster and crayfish tails on the braai, grilled trout and mussels cooked in a coconut chakalaka cream. “It’s really the anchor of the menu. It’s rich but balanced and brings a familiar South African flavour that ties the seafood together without overpowering it.”

Dessert nods to heritage flavours: an Amarula and baobab cheesecake finished with a rooibos drizzle, which “closes the meal in a way that feels very South African”.

Chef Xolani Zibane is planning a lavish festive table for his family this Christmas. (Supplied)

At just 20, Xolani Zibane describes himself as a “Zulu soul chef” defined by form over flair. Formerly chef de partie at Durban fine-dining restaurant Dusk, he is about to start a new role at Gillitts Station in Hillcrest.

“My food philosophy is built on honouring Zulu tradition while applying French precision and European technical understanding,” he said. “Everything I cook is intentional — from the land the ingredient comes from, to the people it feeds, to the story it carries.”

Sustainability is at the centre of his work. He uses sustainable species such as line-caught hake and credits mentor Johannes Richter with sharpening his understanding of ingredient ethics.

Christmas, for Zibane, is about memory and gathering — rooted in KwaZulu-Natal but expressed with modern fine-dining discipline. “I’m inspired by the food of my childhood: the smell of woodfire, the honesty of fresh produce, and the way our elders cooked with instinct rather than measurement.”

This year’s Christmas feast will be one of abundance: light, airy idombolo with amasi; butter-caramelised corn custard; goat cooked with pimento, ginger and lemongrass, and served with umhluzo (broth) and cornbread.

His family’s favourite, however, remains the classic “seven colours”: yellow rice with peas, short-rib stew, coleslaw, steamed butternut, beetroot with Mrs Ball’s chutney, potato and egg salad with garlic mayo, green salad and roast chicken. Dessert is non-negotiable: trifle with tennis biscuits, rooibos custard and jelly.

Private chef and entrepreneur Megan Kate Swan will be workiing through the Christmas holidays. (Supplied)

Private chef and entrepreneur Megan Kate Swan, 38, was classically trained as a cordon bleu chef and specialised in pastry before moving into private cheffing — a career that now spans continents. “I cook seasonal, generous food that’s flavour-led and unfussy but still considered.”

Swan has built a strong social media following, leading to menu development, content creation and brand collaborations. Based in Cape Town, she works with her own team.

She often works over the festive season. “I enjoy festive food, though I’m not big on excess for the sake of it,” she said. “If I were celebrating with family, I’d keep things simple and elegant: a beautiful roast, fresh salads, good bread and cheeses, great wine, and one or two really special desserts.”

Gammon is also a favourite. “I love the combination with pineapple and sweet mustard.”

An African Christmas, she adds, inevitably includes fire. “It’s hard to escape having a braai — sitting outside, enjoying drinks in summer weather, cooking over fire; [it is] such a lovely way to celebrate.”

Dessert in her family leans traditional: mince pies, brandy pudding with vanilla ice cream, panettone or stollen — and, if she’s lucky, time with family around the dinner table amid the Christmas lights.