From emergency rooms to ‘mealie pap’ from the sky: Mzansi stars share their holiday tales

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Almost everyone has one festive holiday experience that is forever etched in their memory.

Maybe it was that aunt who went skinny dipping after too much glühwein. Or sandboarding down the beach dunes with your cousins. Or the young nephew who fed the roast turkey to the dog. It could even be the memory of home cooking, a board game, or a morning Christmas stroll.

And now, some of Mzansi’s favourite stars have revealed their reminiscences to the Sunday Times.

“I had the best Christmas as a kid on the farm in the Eastern Cape where I grew up,” said comedian Rob van Vuuren.

South African comedian and actor Rob van Vuuren. (Webtickets) (Webtickets)

“Family and friends would descend from all over the country to our place. My mom would say, ‘Our walls are elastic,’ as everyone piled in. We’d set up caravans and tents in the garden, spend days and nights on the beach, [and] the kids would prepare a nativity play, which is where I got my first laughs as a performer and the bug first bit.

“We’d have a massive Christmas lunch, finished off by an enormous trifle that would get better and better as the days wore on. We then spent the days before New Year preparing for our family games, ‘Cipmylo’ — Olympic backwards — which culminated on New Year’s Eve with the handing over [of] the floating trophy, a toilet cistern painted gold and mounted on a wooden board with all the previous winners’ names engraved thereon. Golden memories.”

Actor and activist Siv Ngesi’s fondest festive memory is of a white Christmas.

Comedian Siv Ngesi (Instagram)

“My mother was doing her master’s at Bristol University in the UK. She flew my sisters and me over to England. We walked around eating turkey legs. We literally had a white Christmas for the first time.

“To any EFF supporters, we’re not talking about only white people and Christmas, we’re talking about snow. Mealie pap falling from the sky. What an amazing time; I can still smell the Christmas food, the alcohol, the wine, the glühwein, everything ... eating sugar cane, the gloves.”

For actor Bonko Khoza, it’s the big family reunions.

“We had a tradition [but] it’s slowed down now. The whole family, from my brother, sister, mom, dad, my sister’s family, nieces and nephews and cousins, we’d all spend Christmas together. If not Christmas Day, then Christmas Eve. That was special.

“Now we’re all scrambling for Christmas plans, when back then it felt so intuitive to come together as a family. Maybe we remember things when they are not there anymore.

“But back then, Christmas was always a time with family in the truest way. It’s a time where you’d be sitting at a table and literally see everyone. Now, I guess, we all have our own families and our own new traditions to make, which is fair enough, but I wish I could have that back in some way that still allows for this new life of mine.”

Bonko Khoza and his family on Christmas day. (Supplied by B)

Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout recalls his Christmas of 1998.

“I was about to go to grade 1. We always had these big Bezuidenhout family Christmases; each year it would be someone else’s turn.

“The criteria was that at a minimum you had to have a pool, so we never hosted Christmas. Late afternoon, we were tired of swimming, and we started climbing the wall, and I climbed to the top of the wall, and the top brick was loose and I fell onto the ground, and then that brick from all the way at the top fell and obliterated my finger.

“I was rushed to hospital, and my finger was broken, so I had to get a cast. Grade 1 was spent going for treatment to get my finger to start bending again. I remember the guy who took our first day of school photos said I must put my arm behind my back because it looked ugly. In retrospect, I really wish he hadn’t done that because it would have looked badass.”

Zanele Potelwa thought Father Christmas had forgotten her one year. (Supplied.)

Radio and TV personality Zanele Potelwa recalls a year when Christmas became a mystery game.

“We were on vacation in Durban and I woke up first because I couldn’t wait to open my present. I was around 8 or 9 years old and that morning, Father Christmas was “late” to put anything under our tree. I frantically woke my mom up and alerted her of this very dire situation and she immediately put a plan in motion. She became the Sherlock Holmes of Mzansi and we all had to solve the mystery of the missing presents. She instructed us kids to look all around the hotel. Lo and behold, she was the one who “found” the presents right under the tree."

Sjava (Instagram)

BET award-winning singer Sjava said the moments he would never forget were when he was living in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, between the age of 10 and 12. “I was staying with my mother, no gogo [granny], and my siblings. We didn’t have much, but we had each other.

“I don’t really celebrate Christmas like that anymore because of work, but growing up, even when we had little, we always had each other, and lokho bekwanele [that was enough].”