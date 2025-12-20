Sentenced to a life of tofu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African prisoners are grumbling over the department of correctional services’ new meal regimen that cuts the fat from the department’s budget and appears to rule out turkey for Christmas.

But chef Andile Somdaka, who cooked for former presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, says inmates are better fed than the grumbles suggest.

Somdaka, founder of Eziko Caterers and director of the South African Chefs Association, said inmates are spoilt for choice this Christmas.

“They can have beef, chicken or lamb-flavoured mince. There is a long list of meals that can be prepared. They can also have soya burgers or pasta dishes with soya meatballs. Soya can be grilled or roasted as well.”

They can also have soya burgers or pasta dishes with soya meatballs. Soya can be grilled or roasted as well — Andile Somdaka

The department introduced a new 12-day-cycle meal plan at the beginning of the year, saying it aimed to “enhance the nutritional value provided to all inmates”.

“These changes were carefully designed to align with dietary guidelines and ensure that the diverse dietary needs of the inmate population are adequately met,” the department said in February. “It includes a balanced mix of proteins, carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables to support physical health and contribute to a positive rehabilitation environment.”

The department said the revised plan had been developed in consultation with nutrition experts.

“The amendments are expected to generate savings of over R200m per annum,” the department said.

“These savings will be redirected towards self-sufficiency and sustainability projects, enabling inmates to continue producing their own food, manufacturing furniture and uniforms, and engaging in other trades.”

There were claims that prisoners were being served watery soya beans, boiled eggs with pap and dry bread following the introduction of the 12-day cycle meal plan. But this week, correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo dismissed the allegations as “baseless”.

“Meals are prepared according to strict guidelines, quality controlled by supervisory staff, and subjected to regular internal inspections,” Nxumalo said.

Christmas Day is just another day for prisoners, but “the head of centre is permitted, within policy, to approve a limited deviation from the standard meal plan”, he said.

“This may include minor adjustments to the menu to acknowledge the holiday, while still operating within the prescribed nutritional guidelines and available resources.”