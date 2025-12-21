DA’s Starlink plan drawn up before election, document reveals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The DA had set its sights on bringing Starlink into the South African market long before communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi’s directive last week to relax BEE policies in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

The Sunday Times has seen the DA’s confidential submission to the multiparty charter’s (MPC’s) national convention, which reveals that the party had plans to include Elon Musk’s low-orbit satellite company in 2023.

In the 11-page document, the DA proposed to the MPC — a coalition of opposition parties working to unseat the ANC — that a new government enlist Starlink to expand access to high-speed broadband internet and address regulatory barriers stifling business.

