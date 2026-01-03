Health: AI and history collide

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AI’s ascendancy and its impact on our brains and bodies remain rampant at the dawn of 2026. As the lines between the digital and offline worlds blur, South Africans are increasingly seeking physical and emotional experiences “in real life”.

South African use of generative AI surged in 2025 — rising to about one in five using AI tools daily for work or personal reasons — and is showing no sign of slowing. From 2024 to 2025, employees using AI in large businesses rose from 45% to 67%, research published in September found.

“My popularity reflects accessibility and relief in an overloaded world. People use me to think, draft, and make sense of complexity quickly and without judgement,” replied AI model ChatGPT when questioned about the trend.

However, ChatGPT noted that people can become over-reliant on its assistance: “I function as a tool for amplification, not authority.”

To avoid the pitfall of believing AI hallucinations, critical use of these tools is imperative.

Engaging human intuition — for instance, to override AI results that do not make sense — is vital when using AI tools, said the director of Neuroethics Canada, neurology professor Judy Illes. Learning lessons from the past is also essential.

Asked whether AI use could affect people’s cognitive functions, she replied: “Absolutely.” A 2025 US study found less cognitive (thinking) activity in the brains of students who used ChatGPT to write essays than those who did not.

Illes said, for example, short-term working memory could be dulled by using AI tools: “We might lose that sharpness but gain skills in other areas like processing volumes of information at speed.”

Against this background, ancient healing practices are making a comeback. Increasingly, professionals are turning to somatic practices — relating to the body rather than the mind — particularly those associated with healing, such as cold plunges, breathwork, and sound baths. Historically, these have been the domain of professional athletes. Ice baths are nothing new to Bok or NBA stars needing rapid recovery, and the trend is catching on.

The SaunaHaüs, with ocean views on the Cape Town promenade, offers “sauna and cold plunge ritual designed to reset your body and mind”. I trialled its benefits last week, along with my sister and a friend.

They both enjoyed the contrasts of moving three times from the 48°C sauna to the icy plunge pools, while I liked the cold pools (at 5,7,9°C) which were invigorating.

“Choosing discomfort” is a philosophy espoused by a yoga teacher in the sauna, who comes regularly for sessions.

Joburg holidaymaker Cameron Heatchett, 32, and his partner said they felt rejuvenated by the experience. “I was feeling a bit run down after family wedding preparations, and I feel healthier,” he said.

Another activity gaining popularity is a deeper focus on breathing.

Sports physiotherapist Mark Seuring runs breathwork sessions at the Cape Quarter. “During Covid, I found that many of my clients were struggling to heal from relatively simple injuries. I realised there was deeper underlying tension and anxiety in their systems, which affected their breathing,” he said.

“They were breathing fast [and] erratically, and through their mouths. At the same time, I heard about the oxygen advantage and the Buteyko method of breathing, which focuses on three things: breathe slow, breathe low, and breathe less.

“Simple coherent nose breathing of five seconds in and five seconds out, or four seconds in and six seconds out, and trying to let as little airflow as possible for one to five minutes, seem to work well in calming an anxious nervous system,” he said.

A perfect human is one who seems like he is not breathing at all, is an old Sufi saying, Seuring said, noting that humans were the only mammal known to control their breathing and thus influence their physiology.

Wits sports medicine doctor, Prof Jon Patricios, said breathwork was gaining mainstream credibility, and “increasingly, the science supports that … breathwork does help athletes”.

Sound therapist and musician Sana (Alliz Espi) hosts sound journeys in Cape Town and internationally (Tao Farren)

Silent meditation and those guided by sound are also among the ancient practices coming to the fore in this noisy digital world.

Sound therapist and musician Alliz Espi, aka Sana, uses seven Tibetan singing bowls and other instruments to host sound journeys in Noordhoek, Cape Town and on retreats overseas.

“Sound baths are a journey: where you arrive isn’t where you began. The sound is a vehicle affecting our bodies,” said the composer and producer, who has 50 hours of recordings, including meditations, on music streaming platforms.

“People drop their boundaries. Sound baths are an equalising experience for everyone and hugely popular,” added Sana, who works with executives and Conde Nast travellers and other groups including state school pupils.

Judy Klipin, a master life coach and author of Recover from Burnout, said stress and burnout are reaching stratospheric levels worldwide, but especially in South Africa, and practices such as sound baths and breathwork help to counter them. “There is an increasing awareness of stress and burnout and more of a commitment to exploring ways to reduce them,” she said.

The timeless practice of recovery through sleep is high on the agenda for athletes and people pursuing wellbeing, said Patricios, describing this as a major trend. “Health is not just about the number of steps and heart rate during exercise … but also the number of hours needed to sleep and recover, and smart tech is helping with this,” he said.

These allow people to monitor their training, health indicators, and track sleep — and the demand for devices like smartwatches remains high going into the new year.

Sleep scientists caution, however, that devices are better at tracking the patterns than the stages of sleep, and negative feedback could further disrupt those who struggle to sleep.

Wearable devices can be helpful but can also make us overly concerned with the numbers on our wrists, said Klipin. “I have heard too many clients say they have to go for a run because they have not ‘done enough steps’ even though they are exhausted or sick, and would do better to have a nap or sit outside in the fresh air with a cup of tea.”

People are also starting to scale back their dependence on smartphones, she said. “I have started to see more people getting ‘dumb phones’ that have limited or no internet to use after hours and in their personal time.”