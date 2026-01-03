Global stars make Mzansi a 2026 concert hotspot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gunna is set to headline the 2026 Milk and Cookies festival in Johannesburg at the Expo Centre at Nasrec on January 10.

For many in Mzansi, 2025 was the year that finally proved “they found us” as South Africa became a definitive stop on the global map.

International stars jetted to our shores, and despite some high-profile misses — such as the postponement of Hey Neighbour featuring Doja Cat, and the highly anticipated Ye Live in South Africa concerts — the momentum has not slowed down.

Mariah the Scientist performed in SA this week. (Supplied)

American R&B singer Mariah The Scientist kicked off the year by headlining the WAV Festival at the Green Point Track on Friday . Yesterday she was at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

US singers Wale and Isaiah Falls were also at the WAV concert, which featured a number of local and African performers.

Afrobeats star Asake performed in Johannesburg. (Instagram)

Also off to an early start was Nigerian Afrobeats global superstar Asake, with a performance last night at The Goldrush Dome in Johannesburg. This concert formed part of AfroFuture’s new event series, Curated By Culture, to celebrate the sounds, styles and stories shaping African culture.

Rockers Muse are set to perform in SA (IMDB)

On February 7 English rock band Muse will headline Calabash South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Tickets range from R200-R7,180. The event moves to Cape Town’s DHL Stadium on February 11, with tickets between R200 and R2,906.

American rapper and singer Gunna is an artist South Africans have come to know well due to his frequent visits to the country to perform. He recently shot a music video in Johannesburg streets with Mzansi’s jewel Tyla for their song Jump. Gunna is set to headline the 2026 Milk and Cookies festival in Johannesburg at the Expo Centre at Nasrec on January 10. Tickets cost between R925 and R1,350.

Canadian-Bahraini Majid Al Maskati and Jordan Ullman of the R&B duo Majid Jordan are also set to perform at the same show.

Callum Scott. (Supplied)

British pop singer Calum Scott returns to South Africa for his The Avenoir Tour starting in Cape Town on January 14. Tickets started from R895 but the show is now sold out. He will also perform in:

Durban on January 15; and

Pretoria on January 17.

Scottish DJ Calvin Harris hits the decks in SA.

Scottish DJ Calvin Harris is set to headline the LIV Golf Afterplay festival on March 21 alongside South Africa’s biggest export, Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee, in Johannesburg.

The four-day event takes place at Steyn City in Johannesburg from March 19-22. Tickets range from R750 to an all-access pass at R22,000. The event also features St Lucia, Goldfish, Saxby Twins and lordkez.

Bryan Adams will be in SA on his 'Roll with the Punches' tour (Dave Simpson/WireImage)

In April perennial Canadian rocker Bryan Adams comes to South Africa for his Roll with the Punches tour. He will perform at:

Grand West in Cape Town on April 21 and 22, with tickets ranging from R1,980-R6,983;

the SunBet Arena on April 25 and 26 (R1,627-R7,320); and

in Durban on April 28 and 29 (tickets still available between R1,139-R3,013).

Ali Campbell and UB40 ( Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Ali Campbell, co-founder of the British reggae band UB40, and the band take the stage at: