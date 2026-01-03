Millions are obese but only some will get jabs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s battle with obesity has entered a new era, one defined not just by diet plans or gym contracts, but also by injection pens.

In October 2025, Aspen became the latest pharmaceutical giant to secure approval from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) to market Eli Lilly’s blockbuster drug, Mounjaro, for chronic weight management. It came almost a year after Aspen received the green light to market the drug for type 2 diabetes treatment.

The latest approval followed closely on the heels of Novo Nordisk’s much-hyped Wegovy, another drug that also mimics the body’s glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) hormone, helping to regulate appetite and reduce cravings.

The drugs must be prescribed by a doctor and funding depends on a patient’s medical scheme rules

An estimated 4.5-million adults in South Africa live with obesity, now recognised as one of the leading drivers of cardiovascular disease, the country’s number one killer.

Dr Nomathemba Chandiwana, chief scientific officer at the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation, told the Sunday Times the scale of the crisis could no longer be ignored. “Obesity is one of South Africa’s most urgent health challenges, with more than half of adults living with overweight or obesity and women carrying a disproportionate burden. This has real consequences for diabetes, heart disease, and even early disability. We are also seeing sharp rises in children and adolescents,” she said.

Chandiwana said GLP-1 medications, which mimic a natural hormone that controls blood sugar, increase fullness, and slow digestion, have become “genuine life-changers” for people living with excess weight and obesity. “Medicines like liraglutide, semaglutide and tirzepatide can help people lose up to 20% of their body weight when paired with lifestyle support,” she said.

“That level of weight loss lowers the risks of fatty liver disease, diabetes, [and] kidney and heart disease – and research is emerging about potential benefits for addiction, dementia, and ageing. Importantly, these medicines are not just about weight; they shift the underlying biology that drives obesity."

On December 1, the World Health Organisation (WHO) added GLP-1 medicines to its Essential Medicines List, and formally recognised obesity as a chronic, progressive, and relapsing disease. The WHO estimates that obesity contributed to 3.7-million deaths worldwide in 2024.

Chandiwana described the move by WHO as a “landmark moment”.

“This signals that these treatments are not luxury products but evidence-based tools for a chronic disease. At the same time, WHO flagged major access inequalities, and South Africa is firmly in that gap. The people who most need treatment are least able to access it,” she said.

For the first time, South African clinicians also have national guidance on when and how to prescribe obesity medicines.

The country’s first clinical guideline for adult obesity, the first in Africa, recommends GLP-1 agonists, including semaglutide and Mounjaro, only as part of a comprehensive plan that includes behavioural therapy, nutrition support, and long-term follow-up.

It also outlines clear pathways for weight-loss procedures, including bariatric and metabolic surgery for eligible patients.

Chandiwana said GLP-1 medicines are safe for most adults, and for adolescents in specific circumstances, with nearly 20 years of clinical evidence supporting their use. “They are recommended for people with a BMI [body mass index] over 30, or over 27 with a weight-related condition such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or sleep apnoea,” she said.

Common side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation, and general stomach discomfort, but these are usually temporary and manageable.

However, she warned of growing concern, both globally and in South Africa, about people using the drugs for cosmetic, quick-fix weight loss. “This undermines access for people with medical needs and deepens inequities. Some clinicians do thorough assessments, but others prescribe after very brief consultations.

“Good care should include a full medical history, screening for mental health and eating disorders, discussions about long-term commitment, lifestyle support and ongoing monitoring. A quick script without follow-up isn’t good medicine,” she said.

Chandiwana said in South Africa, “most people who need GLP-1 treatment, especially in the public sector, cannot access it”.

She said: “As a country with one of the world’s fastest-rising obesity burdens, including growing rates among children, that is a major gap. We need a national approach that brings obesity care into primary healthcare, ensures safe and ethical prescribing, and tackles the food and built environments that make healthy living so difficult.”

The Sunday Times asked Aspen about the price of Mounjaro and whether medical aid schemes will cover it, and the company said it did not yet have information to share.

Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, chief clinical officer at Discovery Health, said GLP-1s were an existing class of medicines approved and registered by Sahpra for the management of type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

She said three GLP-1 agonists registered for obesity in South Africa, liraglutide (Saxenda), semaglutide (Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro), were funded from medical aid members’ available medical savings accounts or other day-to-day benefits, subject to the rules of their chosen plan type.

Nematswerani said Discovery Health continued to explore more affordable and sustainable funding models to make these medicines more widely accessible, including ongoing engagement with pharmaceutical companies.

She noted that while obesity was recognised as a chronic condition, it was not currently included among the Medical Schemes Act’s Chronic Disease List conditions that form part of the Prescribed Minimum Benefits (PMBs). “The review of the current list of PMBs falls under the responsibility of the Council for Medical Schemes,” Nematswerani said.