High-profile criminal cases move closer to trial or judgment in 2026

Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester in court on August 8 2023. File photo.

From corruption and state capture to violent crimes and prison breaks, several high-profile cases move closer to trial or, in some instances, judgment in 2026.

Justice in the new year will kick off with the appearance of brothers Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, identified by police as key figures in the shooting of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes. They are expected to return to court on January 9 after being extradited from Eswatini in November.

Malusi Ndimande and Siyabonga Ndimande appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on November 11 2025. (Sandile Ndlovu)

They face murder charges after Forbes and his celebrity chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot dead at the now closed Wish restaurant on Durban’s popular Florida Road in February 2023.

Their co-accused, Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30; Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35; Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21; Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36; and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande, 29, are remanded in custody until June 19 for further pretrial matters.

In Limpopo, the long-running Phala Phala farm theft case, involving the alleged burglary of about R167m at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm, is expected to resume at the Modimolle regional court.

Ndilishano Joseph, Froliana Joseph and Imanuwela David in the Bela-Bela magistrate's court in 2025. (Supplied)

Immanuela David and siblings Floriana and Ndilinasho Joseph are charged with housebreaking, theft and money laundering.

This follows the case postponement in 2025 to secure the services of a Namibian interpreter and the return of an accused who had reportedly been sick during the last appearance.

The murder trial in the case of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, one plagued by controversy and legal disputes, will continue in the Pretoria high court from January 19.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the footballer’s murder in Vosloorus in October 2014. All have pleaded not guilty.

The five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial consult Adv Thulani Mngomezulu in the North Gauteng high court. (Antonio Muchave)

In 2025, the state closed its case after tendering evidence linking the suspects to the crime scene through cellphone data and witness statements. Ballistic evidence also connected the murder weapon to the gunman. The defence is currently leading its witnesses.

Former Free State premier Ace Magashule is expected back in the Bloemfontein high court on January 26.

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule with supporters outside the Bloemfontein high court on May 5 2023. (Thapelo Morebudi)

He is accused of benefiting from a multimillion-rand asbestos tender, with the court having heard that he allegedly received R10m after businessman Edwin Sodi’s company was paid R230m.

Also returning to court on January 26 is the double murder trial of Limpopo pig farmer Zachariah Olivier, 60, and his two employees, Rudolph de Wet, 19, and William Musora, 45, in the Polokwane high court.

South African pig farmer Zachariah Olivier and his employee William Musora appear in the Limpopo high court. (Thando Hlophe)

They are being tried for the murders of Maria Makgato and Kudzai Ndlovu, and the attempted murder of Mabutho Ncube.

The criminal case against diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg, his wife Desiree, 50, and others will resume in the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate’s court on January 22.

Alleged diamond Ponzi mastermind Louis Liebenberg. (Jaco Marais)

The group faces 42 charges, including fraud, theft and money laundering. Liebenberg is still awaiting psychiatric observation at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital, months after being formally referred by the court.

Julius Malema, president of the EFF, on his appearance at the East London magistrate's court over his unlawful discharge of a firearm. (Theo Jeptha)

EFF leader Julius Malema will return to court in January for sentencing after being found guilty of reckless endangerment and multiple firearm-related offences.

The charges stem from the unlawful discharge of a firearm at a party rally in 2018.

In November the East London magistrate’s court convicted Malema on five counts related to the incident, finding he was the only person who fired an object resembling a firearm in a public space.

His former bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, was acquitted. Sentencing proceedings are expected to begin on January 23.

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his co-accused will appear in the Johannesburg high court on January 29 on a raft of charges.

Musa Kekana, Floyd Mabusela, Vusi Matlala, Tsakane Matlala and Nthabiseng in court on money laundering and fraud charges. (Thulani Mbele)

Matlala, Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela, Zandile Nthabiseng Nzama and his wife, Tsakane Matlala, face 25 charges, including 11 for attempted murder, stemming from three separate shooting incidents between August 2022 and January 2024.

Katiso “KT” Molefe, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Oupa John Sefoka, better known as DJ Sumbody, Hector Buthelezi, better known as DJ Vintos and Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart, returns to court on February 5 after the case was transferred to the Gauteng high court for trial.

Katiso 'KT' Molefe rose to notoriety during the Madlanga commission investigating criminal infiltration of judicial structures. (TTA Msimango)

Molefe and his co-accused, Michael Pule Tau, 55; Mabisela, 45; and Kekana face 35 charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and other serious offences.

Former president Jacob Zuma is also expected to have a legally eventful year.

On January 26, the high court in Pietermaritzburg is due to make a ruling on an application by Zuma and French arms company Thales to have their 1991 arms deal case withdrawn.

In June they lost their previous bid to have corruption, fraud, racketeering and money-laundering charges dropped, but have appealed this.

Zuma had applied for leave to appeal a Pretoria high court ruling in October that he must pay his own legal costs. He has been ordered to pay more than R29m to the State Attorney for fees.

The corruption case involving former Transnet executives and former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba will return to the high court on January 30 for the disclosure of the docket, provision of an indictment, and a date for transfer to the high court.

Former Transnet executives Anoj Singh, Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Thamsanqa Jiyane and former minister Malusi Gigaba. (Idac/NPA)

He is charged alongside former Transnet group CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former group CFO Anoj Singh and Thamsanqa Jiyane, former chief procurement officer in Transnet’s Transport Freight Rail division.

Gigaba faces corruption charges linked to controversial multibillion-rand locomotive tenders.

The corruption case against crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and his co-accused — Maj-Gen Nosipho “Precious” Madondo, Maj-Gen Josias Lekalakala, Brig Phindile Ncube and Brig Dineo Mokwele — returns to the Pretoria high court on February 13.

Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, police divisional commissioner for crime intelligence. (Supplied)

They face charges of fraud and corruption relating to the appointment of an unqualified civilian to a senior police post.

In a case that shone a spotlight on judiciary corruption, Pretoria high court judge Portia Phahlane and International Pentecostal Holiness Church leader Mike Sandlana will return to the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on March 6 as the state advances its case about alleged judicial corruption linked to a long-running church leadership battle.

Kagiso Phahlane, Vusi Soli Ndala, Portia Phahlane and Bhekumzi Michael Sadlana appeared in the Pretoria serious commercial crimes Court on charges of corruption and money laundering. (Shonisani Tshikalange)

Phahlane and Sandlana, among several accused, face corruption charges stemming from claims that bribes were offered for favourable high court rulings. Phahlane’s son, Kagiso, and church spokesperson Vusi Ndala are also implicated.

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and seven co-accused are expected back on March 18 in the Free State high court for a pre-trial hearing.

Bester’s 2022 escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre, a maximum-security prison, by setting fire to the cell, drew international attention and prompted a documentary.

Bester, Magudumana, Senohe Matsoara, Zolile Sekeleni, Teboho Liphoko, Buti Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, Zanda Moyo and Joel Makhetha face charges including fraud, corruption, assisting an inmate to escape, arson, and defeating the ends of justice.

Duduzile Zuma Sambudla is on trial in the Durban high court for inciting violence during the July 2021 riots. (MK)

The trial of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla in the Durban high court will return in April. She is charged with incitement to commit terrorism and two counts of incitement to commit public violence related to the July 2021 unrest, which saw widespread looting.

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is facing 12 charges of corruption and one of money laundering. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will stand trial in July. She faces 12 charges of corruption and one of money laundering after allegedly receiving kickbacks for a defence contract when she was defence minister.