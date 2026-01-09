How to stay calm ahead of matric results release

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As pupils across South Africa anxiously await their matric results, the department of basic education has shared some simple but powerful tips to help them stay calm, positive and grounded during this emotional time.

The department said it works closely with schools, counsellors and psychologists to support pupils’ mental wellbeing during the exam process.

“In some provinces, matriculants receive motivational talks before and during exams — sometimes through camps or even social media platforms to help them manage stress and stay motivated,” it said.

To help pupils cope while waiting for their matric results, the department encourages them to:

practise good nutrition and maintain regular exercise;

create a balanced schedule that includes some breaks from worrying about the exam results like exercise and engaging in positive social activities;

sleep well, have enough rest;

be realistic about your expectations;

identify, evaluate and replace unhealthy, inaccurate or irrational thoughts;

maintain healthy, positive and supportive relationships (be around people who understand and support you unconditionally);

avoid classmates who could upset your composure by wanting to chat or speculate about the results; and

avoid using risky behaviours (eg substance abuse) to deal with anxiety and stress.

Parents and guardians can also play a key role during this period. The department has urged them to show their children belief and support, rather than pressure them with constant questions about results; They are encouraged to reassure their children that their love and support will remain the same, no matter what the outcome. Being emotionally available, patient and understanding can make a big difference, especially when children seem tired or stressed, the department says.

Exam results are important, but they do not define your worth or your potential. With support, self-care, and a positive outlook, every learner can find their own path forward — Department of basic education

While the department admits it becomes harder to reach pupils after exams, it encourages them to keep using the coping skills and lessons learnt during matric camps and motivational sessions.

For those who fear that their entire future depends on their matric results, the department said: “Learners must remember that there is a second chance programme for those who did not meet the national senior certificate requirements. It will encourage them to explore all available options and seek guidance based on their interests and strengths before deciding on their next steps.”

The department advised matriculants to take some time to rest, reflect and recharge.

“This break is an opportunity to think about goals, learn from what didn’t go as planned, and prepare new strategies for the year ahead. Exam results are important but they do not define your worth or your potential. With support, self-care and a positive outlook, every learner can find their own path forward.”

Education psychologist Kobus Maree said it is normal for matriculants to feel uncertain, anxious, self-doubt or even excited as they wait for their results. “A healthy level of anxiety can keep you motivated and help you do your best, but too much stress can drain your energy, lower motivation, and leave you feeling stuck.”

He encouraged pupils and parents to be there for one another, for pupils to talk to someone if they are struggling and parents to look out for signs that a pupil might be struggling, such as changes in sleep or eating habits, withdrawal from friends, irritability or feelings of hopelessness. If these signs continue, it’s important to seek professional help from a psychologist, counsellor, or trusted teacher.

For those who may not achieve the results they hoped for, Maree said this is not the end of the road. “Not getting the marks you wanted does not mean failure, there are always options —rewriting subjects, remarking papers or even repeating grade 12 if necessary. Whatever happens, seek guidance from a career counsellor who can help you plan your next step.”

