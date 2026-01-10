Tbo Touch and business mogul friendship sours over Maybach deal and failed concert

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tbo Touch is embroiled in a legal spat with former friend Lesiba Gwangwa over an alleged trail of debt before his relocation to Australia last year.

A legal showdown is brewing between former friends Thabo ‘Tbo Touch’ Molefe, a Metro FM DJ, and Lesiba Gwangwa, a business mogul, over the sale of a Mercedes-Maybach and a failed music concert last year.

According to a letter of demand seen by the Sunday Times in 2024, Gwangwa bought the ultra-luxury car from Molefe after the DJ said he was under financial strain because of his plans to relocate to Australia in 2025.

The letter says the sale was facilitated by a dealership, which agreed to buy the car for R2.5m. In terms of the deal, Molefe was required to pay off a shortfall of R215,000 on the vehicle, buy a spare key for it, and fix its damaged sliding roof.

However, around March last year, Gwangwa said he had paid R160,000 towards the shortfall, as Molefe was still experiencing financial difficulties. Gwangwa was also being expected to pay R12,000 for the spare key and R85,000 to fix the roof.

In addition to the car claim, another letter of demand was sent to Molefe for him to pay a debt of R369,000 incurred after Gwangwa allegedly invested in Molefe’s failed Replenishment Concert last year. The total capital investment in the music event was R895,000.

The line-up for the fourth annual concert included household names such as Grammy-winning gospel singer Hezekiah Walker, Rev Benjamin Dube, Dumi Mkokstad, SbuNoah, Xolly Mncwango, Lwando “Jumbo” Nyangiwe, Thina Zungu and Ndumiso Zungu.

“Our client has been informed, by you, through various correspondences, that you have departed from South Africa, notwithstanding your outstanding obligations. In addition, information has come to our client’s attention that you are in the process of disposing of your assets, or attempting to dispose of them, which raises a reasonable apprehension that you are seeking to evade your liabilities or place assets beyond the reach of creditors,” said the documents.

The Sunday Times has a recording of a meeting where Molefe and Gwangwa’s legal representatives were negotiating the terms of the concert investment.

Assertions that our client departed the country without settling a debt … are false and do not reflect the true legal position — Thabo Molefe’s attorney

The two were cordial in the meeting, with Molefe referring to Gwangwa as “my friend … my billionaire friend”, indicating they were negotiating in good faith.

Just after settling down under in August last year, Molefe told TimesLIVE he was “living in the most affluent part of Australia”.

“Before the move, people were advising us, ‘You should stay here — it’s safe, it’s affordable’, but I was like, ‘When I wake up to have breakfast down the road, what are the chances of my meeting someone who’s going to be instrumental in propelling me to my next bigger deal?’”

Through his attorney, Molefe told the Sunday Times the figures being circulated publicly were contested and unsupported.

“Despite allegations that certain costs were incurred ‘out of pocket’, no tax invoices or proof of payments have been provided to substantiate those claims. Our client has expressly requested such proof of payments and, in the alternative, has proposed specific performance in fulfilment of his undertakings — namely, that payment be made directly to Mercedes-Benz, subject to verification of the estimates relied upon, so that the repairs may be undertaken. That proposal remains open.

“Assertions that our client departed the country without settling a debt, or that a fixed amount is due and payable, are false and do not reflect the true legal position,” Molefe’s attorney said.

“We have been instructed to issue a cease-and-desist letter, which is currently in the process of being served on the source of these allegations.”

An e-mail trail between the two reveals that the bid to recoup the concert funds started amicably but then escalated into a legal battle, with Molefe saying he was still attempting to recover the money.

Gwangwa replied, “It raises concern that such an old and agreed-upon debt is now being settled in small denominations of R50,000 each time. This approach feels unfair, especially considering that the investment was made with the understanding that the capital would be returned shortly after the event in September.”

The relationship took further strain when Molefe alleged Gwangwa had briefed a law firm that already represented him.

“At the [outset], I [would] like to express my concern and disappointment [arising out of] a relationship I thought I valued. It is deeply concerning that, notwithstanding that I didn’t consider this a legal dispute, you decided to brief the legal team that also happens to represent me.”

Gwangwa replied, “I have come to your financial rescue countless times, and I did not speak to you about investing in your venture. It took you months to persuade me to invest, based on the claims of minimum guaranteed returns and your lack of financial resources to initiate planning the concert. [There has never been] so much as a thank-you [from you].”