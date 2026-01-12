It’s open season as authorities warn matriculants against bogus colleges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In December, higher education minister Buti Manamela issued a notice of intent to cancel the registration of three private colleges over non-compliance with the law. File photo.

As thousands of matriculants prepare to receive their results, education authorities are warning school leavers and parents to be alert to illegal and unregistered higher education institutions.

Learners are lured yearly by promises of quick or guaranteed qualifications, only to discover too late that their certificates are not worth the paper they are printed on.

The South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa) said learners should immediately raise concerns with the department of higher education and training (DHET) if an institution cannot provide proof of registration, offers qualifications not registered on the National Qualifications Framework (NQF), or uses vague titles such as “international diploma” or “industry-recognised” without clear NQF details.

Head of communications and advocacy at Saqa Dr Rakgwatha Mokou said: “Other warning signs include pressure to pay fees upfront, particularly in cash, promises of guaranteed admission or employment, lack of a physical address, inconsistent contact details and unclear information about accreditation or progression pathways.”

Mokou urged parents and matriculants to verify that an institution is quality-assured by the appropriate council, such as the Council on Higher Education, Umalusi or the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations.

“Central to this process is Saqa’s National Learners’ Records Database [NLRD], which records legitimate, quality-assured qualifications and enables verification for employment, further study and professional recognition. Qualifications from illegal or unregistered institutions are not captured on the database and have no standing on the NQF,” said Mokou.

Saqa said it consistently observes a spike in education scams during matric results season, when learners and parents are eager to secure study opportunities.

Students who suspect they have enrolled at an illegal institution are advised to stop making payments immediately, report the provider to Saqa and the DHET, and retain all documentation for possible investigation or legal recourse.

The DHET acknowledged that while bogus colleges persist, enforcement and awareness efforts have helped curb their spread. The department said any private college not registered with DHET or accredited by the relevant quality bodies is considered illegal.

Higher education and training department spokesperson Matshepo Seedat said: “The DHET maintains two public registers on its website, the Register of Private Colleges and the Register of Private Higher Education Institutions, which are updated regularly.”

The department said it first issues warnings to non-compliant institutions before listing them as bogus and opening cases with the South African Police Service if necessary.

Seedat said as part of prevention efforts, the department runs awareness campaigns throughout the year, including school visits, community engagements and public messaging through social media and community radio. Warnings and DHET contact details are also printed on matric results statements.

While students who fall victim to bogus colleges are advised to report the matter and seek legal assistance, the department cautioned that it cannot intervene in contractual disputes or recover fees. “Prevention is better than cure,” it said.

In December, higher education minister Buti Manamela issued a notice of intent to cancel the registration of three private colleges over non-compliance with the law.

The move affected Damelin, City Varsity and ICESA City Campus.

In a statement released on December 13, the minister said he had considered the submissions before taking the decision.

“This action follows a prolonged pattern of non-compliance with the Higher Education Act (No. 101 of 1997) and the regulations for the registration of private higher education,” read the statement.

Private higher education institutions should clearly display their DHET registration number, while public universities should reference their mandate under the Higher Education Act. — Carol Crosley, Wits University registrar

“All three institutions failed to submit their 2024 annual reports, despite an extension being granted until June 30 2024, and a final remedial deadline set for June 6 2025,” the statement read.

The department also raised concerns about financial and operational sustainability

Meanwhile, Wits University registrar Carol Crosley said greater public awareness around higher education options is critical, as many school leavers struggle to distinguish between public and private institutions or understand terms such as accreditation and recognition.

She said an institution’s website should be the first point of verification.

“Private higher education institutions should clearly display their DHET registration number, while public universities should reference their mandate under the Higher Education Act,” Crosley said.

Crosley added that Wits encourages learners from as early as grade 10 to research institutions thoroughly by checking websites, making direct contact, examining the institution’s history and reputation and considering alumni outcomes. She stressed that Wits does not recognise qualifications from unregistered institutions.

Public Servants Association (PSA) acting national manager Mlungisi Ndlovu warned that bogus colleges pose a growing risk to both students and the public service.

He said unregistered institutions create a “credentialing crisis” by producing graduates with invalid qualifications who are unemployable in government, wasting family resources and increasing the state’s vetting costs.