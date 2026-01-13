Nelson Mandela Bay climbs onto podium in district rankings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Education MEC Fundile Gade announced that the Nelson Mandela district has made it onto the podium for best-performing districts in the Eastern Cape with an overall 87.4% pass percentage.

MEC Fundile Gade made the announcement during a media briefing at the East London International Convention Centre in East London on Tuesday.

The Nelson Mandela Metro has achieved a steady upward trajectory in its pass percentage over the past five years, improving by 0.7% from 86.7% in 2024 and moving one position up from fourth.

Other districts in the top five:

Joe Gqabi took number one, achieving 88.4% from 85.2%

Chris Hani was placed number two, achieving 88.1% from 88.5%

Sarah Baartman took number four at 86.4%, up from 78.6%

Buffalo City Metro achieved number five at 85.3%, up from 84.4%

Gade said the district performance took a positive turn in 2025, with all 12 districts performing above 80%.

“Indeed, no district shall be left behind. More districts compared to 2024 have joined the 80% benchmark.”

He said the top five districts with bachelor’s passes included Nelson Mandela at number three with 44.54%, which was a decline of 0.66% from 2024.

Chris Hani led this category with 47.74%, followed by Buffalo City with 45.09% and Amathole East at 43.33%.

Gade said the most improved district was Sarah Baartman at 86.4% compared to 78.6% in 2024.

The other districts were Joe Gqabi at 88.4%, up from 85.2% in 2024, and Buffalo City achieving 85.3%, up from 84.4% in 2024.

It is a big day for matriculants around the country who receive their results today.



In Fountain Avenue, Walmer in Gqeberha, Walmer High School matriculants are already celebrating. #matric2025



📹 Eugene Coetzee pic.twitter.com/n4oPMWxHe0 — The Herald NMB (@HeraldNMB) January 13, 2026

“It is befitting to commend Sarah Baartman as the only district that has improved its bachelor passes from 38.2% in 2024 to 40.08% in 2025, recording an improvement of 1.88%.”

In the meantime, several of the leading top 50 performing schools in the Eastern Cape are also in the Nelson Mandela Bay district.

These include Pearson High School at number one and Collegiate Girls High taking the second spot.

Riebeek College Girls High is also in the top 10 of performers.

St Albans, Sophayisa Senior Secondary, Grey Boys High and EZ Kabane High School all made the top 50.

However, Loyiso Senior Secondary School (SSS), Reubin Birin Special School, Kwazhakhele High School, St Judes Academy and Zanolwazi SSS all placed on the list of the worst 50 performing schools in the province.

Gade cited floods, suspension of teachers and poor performance in maths and isiXhosa as being behind the drop in matric results.

He said 413 schools were affected, and the biggest impact was in the OR Tambo District.

The Herald