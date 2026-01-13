Record matric pass rate masks decline in maths uptake and performance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has candidly acknowledged the deep challenges facing South Africa’s school system, saying it is still failing to produce enough pupils with critical maths skills.

On Monday night she announced the results of the national senior certificate (NSC) exams, which recorded a historic 88% pass rate — the highest since the advent of democracy in 1994.

“Just 162,947 students achieved 30% or higher for maths, a sharp decline on the 173,774 who attained this threshold in 2024.”

However, just 34% of the 927,000 matric candidates took maths, compared with 38% in 2024, and only 64% of these students passed, compared with 69% the year before.

Maths is not only vital for students who wish to pursue science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects at university, which frequently lead to careers in industries that are vital to the economy, but it is also required for some non-STEM subjects such as law.

The class of 2025 was the biggest cohort yet to write the NSC exams, but the promise of access to education has yet to be matched by quality outcomes, said the minister.

“The system is growing, but not fast enough in the subjects that most powerfully shape access to further study, scarce skills and economic participation…. More learners writing [NSC exams] doesn’t always mean better results.”

If we want to widen the gateway pathway, we must ensure that learners have the foundational skills required to take on these gateway subjects successfully. — Siviwe Gwarube, basic education minister

The drop in performance of the learners who took maths is “a lesson for the country”, as it reflects weaknesses in the lower grades. “If we want to widen the gateway pathway, we must ensure that learners have the foundational skills required to take on these gateway subjects successfully,” she said.

The central role of maths and physical science in economic growth is emphasised in the government’s medium-term development plan, which set a target of 115,000 pupils passing maths and 100,000 passing physical science by 2029.

Of the students who wrote matric in 2025, 46% achieved a “bachelor’s pass”, the minimum requirement for university entry, compared with 48% in 2024.

Candidates’ individual results are expected to be released on Tuesday.

Students who wrote NSC exams administered by the Independent Examination Board (IEB) achieved a pass rate of 98.31%, a slight dip on the 98.47% pass rate in 2024.

The IEB is an independent assessment body that offers exams for IEB-registered schools that meet the curriculum standards set by the department of basic education. Of the 17,413 candidates who wrote IEB exams in 2025, 89.12% attained the marks required for degree study, compared with 89.37% in 2024.

Basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli noted that most students in the class of 2025 started high school (grade 8) in 2021, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Describing them as students with the “resilience of the baobab tree”, Mweli said they not only overcame the disruption caused by school closures and rotational learning but also faced the challenges thrown up by rolling blackouts when state-owned utility Eskom was unable to meet electricity demand.

He said President Cyril Ramaphosa was briefed on the matric results on Sunday.

Mweli pressed the education department to increase the number of grade 12 learners taking maths to bolster the pipeline of students who can pursue maths-related fields at university.