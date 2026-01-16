A sip for assurance: mayor drinks tap water as Seshego residents raise quality concerns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Polokwane mayor John Mpe drinks water from the tap to assure residents that the water is safe.

With the recent rains, residents of Seshego in Polokwane have raised concerns about the safety of their drinking water following reported cases of diarrhoea in the area late last year.

The Polokwane municipality, however, insists the water supply remains compliant with national standards.

Thapelo Malepane of Seshego Ext 44 said the concerns date back to December, when some residents reported severe gastrointestinal symptoms, including chronic diarrhoea, stomach pain and fever, which they believed were linked to municipal water.

“There were community members who complained that their tap water was brown in colour. Even though Polokwane mayor John Mpe swiftly responded by visiting the area, people are worried about the impact of the floods, especially since the municipality said it was still investigating the cause of the diarrhoea,” Malepane said.

Municipality denies link

The municipality said it takes public health concerns “extremely seriously” and acted with urgency, transparency and scientific rigour following the reports, particularly in the context of the recent heavy rainfall.

Municipal spokesperson Thipa Selala said no link had been established between the reported diarrhoea cases and the municipal water supply.

“This position is informed by scientific evidence and confirmed investigations conducted in collaboration with the Limpopo department of health, which found no waterborne pathogens linked to the municipal system,” Selala said.

He said water quality testing was conducted immediately after the rainfall and flooding.

“The municipality conducts water sampling and quality monitoring on an ongoing basis, in many instances almost daily, as part of standard operational protocol. Current water quality test results are compliant with SANS 241 drinking water standards,” he said.

All tests, Selala added, are conducted by qualified, independent and accredited laboratories to ensure credibility and accuracy.

I saw him drink the same water we were complaining about. All we wanted was assurance that we are safe. — Thapelo Malepane of Seshego Ext 44

Borehole shut down

However, Selala confirmed that one borehole supplying part of Seshego was identified as having water quality challenges, specifically high turbidity.

“As a precautionary measure to safeguard public health, this borehole was immediately isolated, shut down and decommissioned. It is currently undergoing regular testing, and the municipality has resolved to install a packaged water treatment plant before it can be considered for future use,” he said.

Despite official assurances, residents remain cautious. Malepane said some community members were reassured when Mpe publicly drank water from a tap during his visit.

“I saw him drink the same water we were complaining about. All we wanted was assurance that we are safe,” he said.

Last week, Mpe told reporters that he believes leadership must never hide when communities are concerned.

“When the health and dignity of our people are at stake, leadership must be present and accountable. The municipality takes cases of diarrhoea and water contamination with the utmost seriousness,” he said.

Health department on high alert

The Limpopo health department said Seshego Hospital and Polokwane Hospital were placed on high alert from December 24, to closely monitor patients presenting with symptoms of gastroenteritis, including diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

During December, 122 patients presented at Seshego Hospital with gastroenteritis symptoms. Of these, 26 were admitted, while 96 were treated and discharged. The highest number of cases was recorded between December 19 and 26, after which figures returned to normal levels.

No deaths related to gastroenteritis were recorded in the emergency departments, and three adult ward deaths before December 20 were not linked to waterborne diseases. No child deaths related to gastroenteritis were recorded at either hospital.

The department said 10 stool samples were tested for pathogens commonly associated with waterborne infections, including cholera-related organisms, and all results were negative.

Environmental health practitioners from the Capricorn district municipality, working with the provincial health department, also conducted water quality assessments. Water supplied from the main municipal systems was found to be compliant.

Precautionary measures intensified

In a statement, the health department said temporary water quality challenges linked to heavy rainfall were identified and addressed as a precaution.

Monitoring has since been intensified, including ongoing water sampling, daily chlorine checks and strengthened oversight, with samples sent to accredited laboratories for expert analysis.

Meanwhile, the municipality said as an added safety measure, the municipality temporarily shut down the Seshego water system to allow for full cleansing and flushing of supply lines. Additional boreholes feeding directly into the network were also switched off.

“Water quality in Seshego, as with the rest of the municipal system, is tested regularly and continuously in line with regulatory requirements, with increased frequency during periods of heavy rainfall or identified risk,” Selala said.

He said long-term interventions include infrastructure upgrades, improved water quality monitoring, the installation of package treatment plants and closer collaboration with health and environmental authorities to prevent future incidents.

