Matric stars earn free meals at Rosebank eateries

The Prawnery bistro and bar in Rosebank is offering a free meal to matrics who earned three or more distinctions until the end of January.

Restaurant owner Bisi Thethe, who runs businesses across the country, said the idea was sparked by the wave of young high-achievers streaming in to celebrate their results — and his team decided to lean into the moment.

“Basically we’ve seen a host of matrics celebrating, so we decided to offer those who got three distinctions or more — LO [life orientation] excluded — a meal on us,” Thethe said.

The reward comes with a premium setting. Two well-known dining spots on Joburg’s Keyes Art Mile are opening their doors to top performers. The Prawnery, a fusion bistro and bar, and Japanese restaurant Kanpai will both honour the offer for the entire month of January, giving achievers their pick of the menu — free of charge.

And there’s no catch.

“No strings attached. It’s just something we decided to do to join in the celebrations,” Thethe said.

He said the extended offer was partly to make sure the message reached as many matrics as possible.

“There’s not too much else to say. We realised that some people may not have seen the offer on our socials and the word might take a while to get out, so the offer is for the rest of the month.”

For South Africa’s newest academic standouts, it’s proof that hard work doesn’t just pay off — sometimes it comes with dessert.