Special needs school principal bows out with stellar report card

Principal Ramokone Molepo from one of the best performing schools in Limpopo.

Struggling to write in Braille inside overcrowded mobile classrooms with no ventilation may have been a daily reality for blind pupils at Setotolwane Elsen Secondary School in Limpopo for years, but it didn’t stop them from succeeding.

Thanks to principal Ramokone Molepo and her team, the conditions became a driving force to inspire the school’s blind and deaf pupils.

“This challenge was beyond my capabilities. The makeshift classrooms at the school, lack of resources and the ageing support personnel that were not replaced were serious concerns,” Molepo said.

“Our environment consisted only of mobile classrooms. In these classrooms, there is no ventilation and they are overcrowded. During winter they were cold, which made it difficult for blind learners to read and write Braille with ease, and in summer they were hot.”

Over the past four years, pupils have been honoured at the national and provincial matric top achievers awards. This year, Doris Ntjakata achieved second position at the national matric top achievers’ awards and first position at the provincial awards ceremony.

Molepo’s journey at Setotolwane Elsen Secondary School began in April 2016, when she was seconded from Siloe School for the Blind as a caretaker principal.

Established in 2001, the school had long struggled to perform, a situation she said “made the department of education leaders have sleepless nights”.

“When I was seconded there, I was a bit sceptical, as I asked myself what difference I was going to make after 15 years of non-performance.”

Coming from a primary school background, Molepo admitted she was uncertain about leading adolescent pupils.

But her passion for deaf and blind learners ultimately guided her decision. “I prayed to God to give me wisdom to use the acquired skills to make a difference in the lives of those learners,” she said.

One of her first actions was to redefine the school’s direction. “The first thing that I did on my arrival was to redraft the vision of the school and come up with ways to accomplish it.”

This was followed by presentations to the school governing body and staff to secure approval, before listing existing problems and reviewing school policies to address them.

Change did not come easily.

“When I started enforcement of policies, I got resistance from both educators and learners,” Molepo said. “But through perseverance and relationship building, I overcame the pushback. I constantly worked on building bridges with them for connectivity. I was determined to fight those challenging situations and to deal with criticism.”

Despite limited infrastructure and resources, she focused on building staff morale and accountability.

“I ensured that I was able to inspire, motivate and give a sense of purpose and direction to my staff. I encouraged them to be their very best and created a strong morale throughout the school. I enabled the staff to take ownership of outcomes.”

Her approach to pupils’ performance was equally structured.

“The secret of my learners’ performance is that I hold them accountable. At the beginning of each term, they pledge the percentage they are going to obtain for each subject. At the end of the term, together, we compare the actual performance and their pledge, and they account for not reaching their targets.

“I also instilled in them academic discipline and provided robust support systems that nurture their growth and learning. I create a structured environment for them to produce the desired results.” s

As she prepares for retirement in March after 45 years of teaching, Molepo says she feels a mix of emotions.

“A feeling of leaving my deaf and blind learners in the lurch, and of excitement as I feel it is time to begin the next chapter of my life. After these rewarding years, I leave a legacy of career accomplishment and service to learners who are differently able.”

Reflecting as both an educator and a mother, she describes her learners’ achievements as the greatest gift she could receive.

“As a mother, I am really over the moon that my learners did not drop the ball, and this is the best present they could give me for my retirement. I am bowing out with pride, knowing that I did everything I could do to influence the young minds.”

Her message to fellow leaders is one of humility and collaboration.

“As a leader, one does not know everything. One needs to recognise the valuable contributions of fellow workers, be visionary, inspirational, and be able to motivate and support their team members.”