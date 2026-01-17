Top matriculant rules the roost with money lending and chicken ventures

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Partial blind matric pupil Tebatso Mokonyane runs his own poultry business and was one of the top achievers of the class of 2025.

Troubled by the economic exclusion faced by people with disabilities, a partially blind top matric achiever used a portion of his meagre disability grant to start a small business aimed at creating jobs.

Tebatso Mokonyane, 19, told the Sunday Times he saved R1,000 a month from his R2,320 grant to start an informal lending business.

By December, he had saved R10,000, which he used as start-up capital for his business. He also co-owns a poultry egg production business with his aunt, Emily Mokonyane.

Born with glaucoma, Mokonyane wrote matric last year at Rivoni School for the Blind in Limpopo. He won third place in the national special educational needs achievers category, announced by basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube at a ceremony in the Mosaïek Church in Randburg.

Rivoni School, which has produced nine national top achievers, including four first-place winners, played a key role in shaping his journey.

“Living at a boarding school made it easier to limit my spending and save consistently,” he said.

Unlike typical informal lenders who charge up to 50% interest, Tebatso charges 30%, a rate he considers fair, particularly for university students. He plans to take the business to university campuses, where many rely on National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances.

His mother, Charlotte, laughed as she described his start-up business.

“He lends money to us and people in the community, starting from R500, and charges 30%,” she said.

Mokonyane, from Mokopane, said he set the interest rate after research.

“I knew lending to students at 50% would be unfair. Even though the business is not registered yet, I want to do things properly. I don’t believe in using violence like loan sharks; therefore, I draft contracts for people who borrow money from me. I also check if someone can realistically repay before lending.”

Mokonyane, who achieved five distinctions out of seven subjects, said his entrepreneurial instincts extend beyond lending.

“I studied the market in my community and saw that poultry could work. Eggs are always in demand. I started the poultry business in January last year. I sell a tray of 30 eggs for R70. Feeding the chickens twice a day is the main challenge,” he said.

“My aunt focused on buying and caring for the chickens. I spent about R4,000 to build the poultry house and hired people to construct it. We started with 100 chickens, and we now have 96 because the others died.”

He said his drive to build businesses came from observing the lives of people with disabilities.

“Most are unemployed because they are not fully included in the economy. I want to change that. This business is something my aunt and I built together — I built the poultry house and she bought the chickens. It’s a co-business.”

He plans to study business management at the University of Johannesburg.

“I have always been passionate about business — I have resold phones, sneakers, and now eggs. For me, it’s more than profit; I want to create employment.”

In addition to the national award, Mokonyane earned second place in Limpopo’s provincial awards, while Rivoni School for the Blind obtained first position.

Principal Connie Mabaso said the school’s success stems from self-motivated teachers and a supportive environment.

Mokonyane recalled the emotional moment when he was invited to breakfast with Gwarube and other award winners.

“I was stressed when the message didn’t come. I went to the gym to clear my head. While I was there, I got a call. The person asked, ‘What are you doing at the gym at this hour?’ I replied, ‘Who are you?’ He then said, ‘Are you not blind?’ When he told me who he was, I couldn’t believe it. I had tears in my eyes. I screamed, and he said, ‘Don’t smash your phone, bra.’”

Mokonyane gradually lost vision in his left eye due to glaucoma. His mother said the family’s journey had been challenging.

“Mainstream schools couldn’t accommodate his needs … At Rivoni School for the Blind he found support, belonging and opportunity. Today, we are so proud — he is the first in our family to go this far and is setting an example for everyone.”