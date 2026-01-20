Young SA sailors defy exhaustion and disaster to win Cape to Rio race

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Yonela Temela, Philasande Gwala, Yobanathi Klaas, Sesona Ntsaluba and at the back Sibusiso Sizatu and Renaldo Mohale from the Alexforbes Angel Wing have won the Cape to Rio yacht race.

Nineteen days at sea. No phone signal. Just three hours of sleep a day. And a broken boom that nearly ended their campaign mid-ocean.

Yet against relentless Atlantic swells and mounting fatigue, a team of young South African sailors — Yonela Temela, Philasande Gwala, Yobanathi Klaas, Sesona Ntsaluba, skipper Sibusiso Sizatu and Renaldo Mohale — has etched its name into sailing history, clinching victory in the 2025 Cape to Rio Yacht Race.

Having spent nearly three weeks battling the elements, the Alexforbes Angel Wings crew crossed the finish line first after completing the gruelling 3,300 nautical mile crossing from Cape Town to Rio de Janeiro. The race started on December 27 in Table Bay and drew seasoned sailors from across the world.

The winning crew, made up of four young women and two men, hails from Khayelitsha, Grassy Park and Athlone, a powerful symbol of what is possible when talent meets opportunity.

Sailing under the banner of the Royal Cape Yacht Club Sailing Academy, the team held their nerve to secure a landmark win for South African youth sailing.

Speaking to Sunday Times, race administrator Jennifer Burger revealed that the team faced a potentially race-ending setback about two-thirds into the race.

“The boom that holds the sail broke in half. I honestly thought the race was over,” Burger said.

“They all sat down, and you could see the despair on their faces. But Sibu was such a strong leader, he managed to motivate them to keep going.”

With limited equipment and no chance of external assistance, the crew improvised, pooling their skills and resources to manage the damaged boom and stay competitive.

Two years of preparation

Burger said preparation for the Cape to Rio race began nearly two years ago, with meticulous planning and hands-on training.

Since its establishment in 2012, the RCYC Sailing Academy has focused on providing young people from marginalised communities with access to sailing and career pathways in the maritime industry.

“It was actually me and Sibu who put the boat together. We worked closely with the crew selected for the race so they would know the boat inside out,” she said.

She said the final crew was chosen based on commitment and discipline, qualities that proved crucial once they hit rough conditions at sea.

“The first day, the wind was blowing extremely hard. By the time they reached Rio, they were exhausted. But we weren’t nervous; they knew exactly what they were signing up for. They didn’t even complain about sleeping only three hours a day. They took turns resting while others guarded the boat,” she said.

As the days passed, the Alexforbes Angel Wings crew found their rhythm, growing in confidence and cohesion.

“By the time they arrived in Rio, they were all smiling. Even now, they’re out sightseeing,” Burger said.

Five young South Africans have won the Cape to Rio race (RCYC)

National recognition

Deputy minister of sport, arts and culture Peace Mabe congratulated the team for completing the demanding transatlantic crossing in just 19 days, describing the achievement as a proud moment for South African sport and youth development.

She said the victory had captured national attention, earned international respect and strengthened South Africa’s profile in elite offshore sailing.

“This victory is about far more than winning a race. It is about young sailors, three of whom are women, who were given the platform to apply their training in a real-world environment, make critical decisions under pressure and support one another when things did not go according to plan,” she said.

Mabe noted that the Cape to Rio Yacht Race remains one of South Africa’s most prestigious offshore sporting events, demanding stamina, technical skill and psychological resilience over thousands of nautical miles.

“What stands out is not only the result, but the manner in which it was achieved. It speaks to the maturity of a young crew that stayed calm, focused and strategic in one of the world’s most unforgiving sporting environments.”

She added that the win sends a powerful message to young South Africans from all backgrounds.

“International sporting excellence is within reach when discipline meets opportunity, and when talent is nurtured through structured pathways,” she said.

“Alexforbes Angel Wings are champions, and their story will inspire young people to dream bigger and believe they belong on the world stage,” she said.

The four female crew members are expected to fly back to South Africa after the prize-giving ceremony, while Sizatu and another RCYC member will sail the yacht back home, bringing an extraordinary chapter of South African sailing to a fitting close.