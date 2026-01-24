Sour grapes Covid-19 headache for winemaker

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Malmesbury grape producer has won its legal battle with Overhex Wines International over a unilateral 17% price cut that the winemaker implemented during the pandemic.

According to court papers, Overhex — whose brands include Balance, Get Lost, Pemba and The Mooring — bought grapes from Saambegin, based in the Swartland wine district, produced during the 2020 harvest. The grapes were used to produce wines sold locally and abroad.

Under an agreement concluded in December 2019, about four months before the Covid-19 lockdown and the ban on alcohol sales kicked in, Saambegin agreed to deliver 660t of grapes to Overhex during the 2020 harvest season.

Overhex undertook to pay a total of R3,952,500 in 12 equal monthly instalments, starting in April 2020. But the grape harvest turned out to be smaller than expected and Saambegin invoiced Overhex for R3,696,900.

However, after the pandemic caused major losses for the liquor industry, Overhex invoked clauses from the main contract between it and Saambegin, signed in 2016, which made provision for price adjustments as market conditions fluctuated. In the end it paid Saambegin only R3,070,940. The grape producer went to court over the balance of more than R620,000.

Saambegin co-owner Cornelius Johannes Neethling told the court that after delivery of the grapes, Overhex raised concerns about the financial impact of Covid-19 and described the pandemic as a force majeure event. He said Saambegin was willing to extend payment terms but refused to bring the price down.

However, Overhex, citing Covid-related trading restrictions and abnormal market conditions, unilaterally cut the price it was willing to pay.

Overhex MD Gert van Wyk told the court the company’s November 2019 pricing offer was based on industry experience, the historic performance of Saambegin’s grapes and projected wine prices. But the pandemic and the lockdown, including bans on domestic wine sales and exports, were unforeseen and severely disrupted operations.

He told the court that when the bans were lifted, wine consumption did not rebound to pre-lockdown levels and that lost revenue during the prohibition period was irrecoverable.

By December 2020, Overhex was holding about 2-million litres of surplus wine, which, combined with weak demand, forced the company to reduce prices to remain competitive. Paying all suppliers the full contractual price for 2020 grapes would have worsened Overhex’s financial difficulties.

Van Wyk said all Overhex’s grape suppliers except Saambegin agreed to price reductions.

After Saambegin refused to agree to a reduced price and following a failed meeting in September 2021, Overhex invoked the clause in the 2016 contract and implemented the price cut.

However, the court rejected Overhex’s interpretation of clause, finding it was intended to deal with ordinary, ongoing market fluctuations and not the one-off, extraordinary disruption caused by Covid-19 trading bans.

The court found that the sharp drop in wine prices in 2020 resulted from an event beyond the control of industry players. Because the 2016 contract was designed to address ordinary market trends and required consultation before any price adjustment, Overhex was not entitled to reduce the agreed grape price.

The court ordered Overhex to pay the outstanding balance plus interest.

Overhex declined to comment on the judgment.

Nicoleen van der Merwe, an attorney at Saambegin’s law firm, said the grape producer was “excited about the judgment” and relieved that the matter had finally been resolved.